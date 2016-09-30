Happy Valley edges Hampton on a field goal

Then, in the blink of an eye, he became the hero.

Harrah kicked a 21-yard field goal with 11.8 seconds remaining, giving Happy Valley a thrilling 17-16 victory in a key Region 1-2A game at J.C. Campbell Stadium.

It was the first career field goal for the sophomore, and he'll likely never kick a bigger one.

"Oh, heck yeah I was nervous," Harrah said. "But I knew if I had all my form going correctly, it was going in. That's all I was worried about. I calmed my mind and tried to make it."

After the final whistle, Harrah's teammates tackled him in celebration. They later carried him off the field.

The winning kick was set up when the Warriors stopped Hampton on fourth down for the fourth time of the night with 2:59 remaining.

The Warriors grabbed control of the region, improving to 3-0 in league play and 6-0 overall.

"This kid just started kicking a football back in the winter," Happy Valley coach Jason Jarrett said. "He deserves it. This team deserves it because they put the work in."

Hampton fell to 5-1 overall, 2-1 in the league.

"It's tough, any time you get beat, it's tough," Bulldogs coach Michael Lunsford said. "It's tough for the kids. They played their butts off. They played hard. Happy Valley's just a dang good football team."

The schedule said it was the biggest game in the area, and it didn't disappoint.

Hampton wasted no time in getting on the board as Hunter Davenport took a handoff off right tackle, cut back to the left in the secondary and scored from 65 yards out.

One play in, the Bulldogs led 8-0 after Adam McClain's two-point conversion.

The Warriors finally broke through when Brayden Sams hit Dylan Street for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Sams caught a lateral from quarterback Sage Haun and found Street wide open heading toward the end zone.

Haun passed to Austin Hicks for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.

Street finished with eight receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Turnovers slowed the Happy Valley offense that had been averaging almost 55 points per game. Haun was intercepted three times and the Warriors lost a fumble.

Meanwhile, Hampton turned the ball over on downs four times as Happy Valley's fourth-down defense only budged once.

Bulldogs quarterback Jason Russell picked up his team's only fourth-down conversion early in the fourth quarter, leading to McClain's 3-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion. That left Hampton up 16-8.

The Warriors had a chance to tie when Street took a screen pass from Haun and followed his blocks for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:07 left in the game.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty left Happy Valley at the 18-yard line trying for the tying two-point conversion, and Haun's pass was broken up, leaving the Bulldogs on top 16-14.

"I hate to watch anybody lose this football game," Jarrett said. "We're blessed to win. We're so excited to win. But this was nip and tuck all the way through four quarters."

Davenport rushed for 133 yards on 20 carries before being helped off the field with an apparent injury to his left leg.

McClain added 111 yards on 25 carries to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Haun completed 8 of 19 passes for 169 yards.