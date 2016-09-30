Game day here for Bucs, Mocs

The Bucs will get another opportunity to see how they stack up on Saturday, and it will be a tough one. ETSU plays host to Chattanooga in a Southern Conference game set for noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

“They have their program where we want to get our program,” said Torbush, whose teams comes in 2-1. “That’s what it amounts to.”

Torbush isn’t alone in his assessment. Chattanooga is living in a stratosphere every team in the Southern Conference would like to inhabit.

The Mocs come into the game on a roll. They’re 4-0 and ranked third in the national coaches poll. They’ve captured the last three Southern Conference championships — winning a playoff game in each of the last two years — and have won their first two league games this season.

“They have all-conference players all over the field,” Torbush said.

Defensive lineman Keionta Davis is closing in on the Chattanooga school all-time record for sacks. The SoCon’s preseason defensive player of the year, leads the conference with five sacks this season and has 22.5 in his career.

“Defensively, they run extremely well up front,” Torbush said. “They may not be as big and bulky as what we saw last week at Wofford, but they will be more athletic. They are able to run sideline to sideline with their front four and their linebackers. That’s something we have to be concerned about.”

The Mocs are coming off a 41-21 victory over Samford, a team that had been averaging 56 points a game.

Chattanooga also has offensive stars. Running back Derrick Craine had 222 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday, the best game of his career. He’s leading the SoCon in rushing at 114 yards per game and averages 7.75 yards per carry, fourth in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Quarterback Alejandro Bennifield leads the SoCon with 11 touchdown passes, and Xavier Borishade leads the league in receiving yardage per game at 91.5

“They spread the ball around pretty well,” ETSU linebacker Kahlil Mitchell said. “Derrick Craine, their running back, he does a good job of sticking his foot in the ground and getting north and south behind that big offensive line. Their quarterback is a first-year starter and he does a very good job of slinging the ball around to all their weapons. We have to keep our heads on a swivel and know where the football is going at all times.”

Chattanooga’s defense has been opportunistic, creating seven turnovers. Meanwhile, the Bucs have turned the ball over one time in three games and have scored every time they’ve been in the red zone.

The hope is this will become a rivalry, but the Bucs will have to put together a better performance than last week’s 31-0 loss to Wofford to make it competitive.

“It’s a big game because it’s a league game,” Mocs offensive lineman Corey Levin said. “They’re very well coached and will be fired up because a lot of the guys on their team played high school football with guys on our team. It’s going to be exciting and they’re going to be ready to play.”

Notes:

Parking areas around Kermit Tipton Stadium will open at 7 a.m. for tailgating, and gates to the stadium will open around 10 a.m. ...

The game sponsors for Saturday will be Farm Bureau Insurance and the American Cancer Society. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the fight against cancer. Pink shirts will be available for $10 in the Food City Zone at the Fan Assistance booth on the west concourse. ...

Two former ETSU athletes, former Pro Bowl defensive back Donnie Abraham and pro golfer Seamus Power, will on hand and will be honored during the game. Power recently earned his PGA Tour card and represented Ireland in the Olympics.