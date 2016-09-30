Smoky Bears escape Daniel Boone

But once the fourth quarter started, a Smoky Bears squad that has struggled to make big plays all season scored a pair of touchdowns to escape with a crucial 24-14 victory in Mountain East play.

“All year we’ve been fussing about not making plays, and we made enough plays tonight,” said Sevier County coach Tony Linginfelter said. “Just a great job in the clutch.”

A pair of huge passes by Sevier County quarterback Noah Webb set up first-and-goal situations that both ended in touchdowns to allow the Bears to overcome the 14-10 lead Boone took into the final period.

Despite the fact that Shelton was ruled out of Friday’s game after sustaining a concussion against Science Hill last week, Boone coach Jeremy Jenkings said the Trailblazers had a great week of practice. But for whatever reason, that enthusiasm didn’t travel well.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of energy, and it’s hard for me to explain that because we had a great week of practice,” Jenkins said. “Way too many negative plays for us on offense, and we couldn’t get off the field on third down, especially in the first half.”

The ‘Blazers certainly started out with a bang. C.J. Carter took the ball on the first play from scrimmage and ran 65 yards to set up a 6-yard TD run by Mason Mounger that gave Boone a 7-0 lead.

The Bears eventually roared back to take a 10-7 lead into halftime thanks to a 12-yard TD run by Jeffery Bersch early in the second quarter. Carter scored from 16 yards out with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter to put Boone up 14-10, but it was all Sevier County from there.

Most of the problem for the Trailblazers, especially in the second half, was a combinations of negative plays and pre-snap penalties that put the offense behind the chains. Relying mostly on the run, Boone had a tough time picking up first downs after losing yardage.

Jenkins also felt like his team wasn’t able to put together consistent drives like they have all season, which resulted in the defense spending too much time on the field as the game wore on.

“We had the big plays, but we didn’t really consistently drive the ball like we have been,” Jenkins said. “Our kids played hard, just way too many negative plays for us offensively, and that’s something we’ve got to get corrected.”

Boone receiver Mouin Tannous got involved in the running game, picking up 89 yards on six carries to go along with a nifty one-handed catch that gave his team a first down on a key third-down play in the second half. Carter had 88 yards on six carries and a TD.