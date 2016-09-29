Mocs hope ETSU game develops into rivalry

“I think they can already get a feel for this and what a rivalry this will be,” Huesman said this week. “I think it’ll take four, five or six games to really get into it.

“The rivalry will take care of itself down the road. ETSU is a rival to all other teams here, so I think it’s natural for football to continue that. I think it’s great for the school.”

The two teams meet Saturday at noon at Kermit Tipton Stadium. It’ll be the first time they’ve squared off since 2003.

While Chattanooga has been in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs the past two years and has at least shared the Southern Conference championship the past three, the Bucs have been rebuilding their with their sights set on rejoining the SoCon this season.

After a 2-9 first-year record, ETSU surprised with victories over Kennesaw State and Western Carolina to begin this season, the latter being in its first SoCon game in 13 years.

“We’re getting ready to play a team that has made unbelievable strides in two years since they started,” Huesman said. “The product they are putting out there is great and they have a lot of great players. Their coaching staff is doing an excellent job of giving them the ability to win games in this league.”

One ETSU player, in particular, who has impressed Huesman is quarterback Austin Herink. The sophomore lefty is completing 66 percent of his passes and was the SoCon’s offensive player of the week after the Bucs’ win over Western Carolina. He hasn’t thrown an interception this season.

“He’s been really good,” Huesman said. “I watched him and was very impressed. He’s a high-completion percentage guy without throwing interceptions. He’s a leader out there for his team and he can also hurt you with his legs. He makes great decisions and is a really great player.”

The Mocs are No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll and are 4-0 for the first time since 1979. They’re 2-0 in the conference and favored by 34 points on Saturday.

ETSU (2-1 overall, 1-1 SoCon) is coming off a 31-0 loss to Wofford, but Huesman saw enough good things on the film from the first two games to catch his attention.

“It’ll be a really big test for us there’s no question about that,” he said. “I know they’ll be excited to play as will our guys. I think we both understand this can turn into a really good rivalry. They’re going to be very competitive and win some games in this league, already beating a good Western Carolina team. We know we are going to have to work hard this week and come out and perform well.”

The two schools have been bitter historical rivals on the basketball court, and that rivalry was renewed when the Bucs rejoined the SoCon last season. In football, ETSU won the last meeting 68-7. The Mocs lead the series 20-18-1.

“We can tell through some of the other sports around here,” defensive back Lucas Webb said. “This is definitely something they’re used to competing with each other. Football is going to be one of those sports that’s developing the rivalry, but it’ll be fun to see it come back.”