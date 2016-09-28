Hampton's Sanchez a force on both sides of the ball

The two backs have run roughshod over the competition during a 5-0 start, helping the Bulldogs average 51.6 points per game. But the unsung hero for Hampton on both sides of the ball thus far has been Dakota Sanchez, a 5-foot-11, 267-pound senior who has dished out punishment as a fullback and a linebacker.

With a rare combination of size and quick feet, Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said Sanchez is a force to be reckoned with.

“I think we’ve had three or four 1,000-yard backs run behind him,” Lunsford said. “Those backs have been good backs, but they don’t get the job done without having Sanchez in front of them.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Sanchez has the size to take on blocks from opposing offensive linemen, biding his time until he sees where the play is flowing and then peeling off to make a thunderous hit on the ballcarrier. By plugging up the middle from his spot in the second level of the defense, Sanchez has been quite a headache for opposing offensive coordinators.

“Not many people are as big as me and can play the spots I do,” Sanchez said.

Despite his oversized impact on the game, Lunsford said that Sanchez is as selfless as they come. Most players dream of toting the ball as often as possible, but Sanchez is content doing whatever needs to be done in order for the Bulldogs to win.

“You never hear him talking about wanting the ball,” Lunsford said. “He’s here for the team, and he’s a hard-working young man. That’s what makes him so good. He plays so dang hard, and he does a lot for us.”

This week’s game against Happy Valley has huge implications in Region 1-AA as both teams enter the game undefeated with matching 2-0 records in regional play. The atmosphere on Friday promises to be electric, but with plenty of playoff experience under their belt in recent years, Sanchez believes the Bulldogs will be ready to perform under pressure.

The fact that the game is at home will also be a plus.

“Having a home-crowd advantage helps us a lot because the crowd being energetic and everything just helps us go harder,” Sanchez said.

For Lunsford, a first-year head coach, having experienced players like Sanchez on the field is a comfort during big games. Lunsford said that having Sanchez in the game is almost like having another coach on the field because the senior lines everyone else up where they need to be in order to make plays.

“It gives you a sense of confidence because you know what he’s going to do,” Lunsford said. “You know what he’s going to bring to the table. He might not always do exactly what he’s supposed to, but somebody’s gonna get hit when he gets there.”