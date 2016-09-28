Bucs honoring cancer victims on Saturday

ETSU coach Carl Torbush is a cancer survivor, and he's glad one of the game's sponsors is the American Cancer Society.

The Bucs will wear pink socks, have pink tape and sport pink ribbon decals on their helmets for Saturday's game.

"We'll have some pink in memory of people that have passed away because of cancer and people who have had cancer," Torbush said. "We want to make sure we appreciate and respect the people we are playing for."

While the Bucs prepare for Chattanooga, Torbush recalled a time when his biggest opponent was that other "C" word.

Torbush's bout with cancer came when he was defensive coordinator at Kansas.

After a physical in 2010, Torbush was told his PSA levels might be a little high and he would have to come back in for further tests.

"He told me to come back, and like all good coaches, I didn't," Torbush said. "I've always taken care of myself, at least I thought I did. I didn't drink or smoke, kept in good shape."

Finally, the doctor called Torbush and made him see a urologist, who did a biopsy on the spot.

"I knew when he called back the next day that something wasn't right," he said.

Torbush was told he had low grade prostate cancer, and there were three options for treatment. He chose surgery.

"I knew my personality and I was not going to go back week after week after week and have radiation," he said. "So we said 'Let's cut it out and be done with it.' "

Torbush resigned from Turner Gill's staff at Kansas, figuring if he was going to go through this ordeal, he wanted to do it back home in Tennessee.

"I was pretty much at peace because of my faith," Torbush said. "I knew the Lord's will was going to be done."

After Torbush came through his surgery with flying colors and was given a clean bill of health, Gill was fired at Kansas. He was immediately hired at Liberty and called Torbush to see if he wanted to return to coaching.

"I was pretty content where I was at," Torbush said. "But I went up there and coached with him for another year."

After one year at Liberty, Torbush began missing home again and called it quits for a second time. He headed back to Douglas Lake.

"Then that's when all this happened," he said, alluding to his second "un-retirement" and being hired at ETSU.

Torbush began his coaching career in 1975 and had been the defensive coordinator at Mississippi, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M and Mississippi State before joining Gill at Kansas.

He also was head coach at North Carolina from 1997-2000 and Louisiana Tech in 1987.

Now, at ETSU, his team will help show support for cancer survivors, patients and families who have lost loved ones to the terrible disease.

"I don't get caught up in it as much for me as I do for others," he said. "I know a lot of my friends or people I know who had cancer. A lot of them died from cancer.

"We have 115 players right now. If you ask them if they've had a family member or friend that's had cancer, probably about 85-90 percent of them would raise their hands. We all have to be aware of it because we all, at some point, may deal with it."