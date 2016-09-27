Chattanooga rivalry natural for Bucs' Mitchell

Mitchell grew up in South Pittsburg, some 30 miles west of Chattanooga. As far as athletics goes, he's used to being leery of anything related to the River City.

"From me being down there, I kind of got a natural hate for Chattanooga," Mitchell, the Bucs' sophomore linebacker, said. "Coming up here, adopting that rivalry wasn't hard. I'm pretty sure all the players, they get the gist that we don't like Chattanooga."

The two teams renew their rivalry Saturday when the Mocs visit Kermit Tipton Stadium for a noon kickoff in a Southern Conference game. Chattanooga (4-0 overall, 2-0 SoCon) is ranked third in the country. The Bucs are 2-1, 1-1.

Chattanooga, ETSU's historic rival throughout the years, is favored by 34 points.

Mitchell said he knows plenty of players on the Chattanooga roster and he's pretty sure he'll be hearing from some of them this week. He knows they'll be hearing from him.

"Toward the middle of the week, I'll be getting a few text messages and they'll be getting a few from me talking about the game," said Mitchell, who added that he had been briefly recruited by Chattanooga.

The Bucs are coming off a 31-0 loss to Wofford. It wasn't a memorable afternoon for ETSU, but Mitchell's play was one of the highlights of the game. He had five solo tackles and got the Bucs' only sack.

"He played really well," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "He played by far his best game. He played the game like a linebacker is supposed to play it. He was very physical. He stayed in his gap. He stayed on his feet and he ran to the ball.

"That was the first game I've seen him really have a complete game. He looked like a big-time linebacker."

Mitchell might have looked big-time, but he certainly wasn't big. Not for his position.

Mitchell is listed on the roster as 6-feet, 206 pounds. That's the size of many safeties and few linebackers.

"I feel like that game definitely challenged me as a player," Mitchell said. "Being a smaller linebacker, can I go in and fill my gap? I think I answered that question pretty well. I need to get better on my form tackling and make the most of my opportunities when I get them."

More games like last weekend's and Mitchell will be getting more opportunities to show what he can do. He's been in the starting lineup for the first three games while last year's starter River Boruff recovered from an injury.

"He's doing a good job," Torbush said of Mitchell. "He's one of our more vocal players, sometimes too vocal. But at the same time, he keeps them excited. He's done a good job and is really working hard to get better."

Even with his feelings toward Chattanooga, Mitchell is quick to acknowledge the challenge the Bucs are about to experience.

"I'm ready to face Chattanooga," he said. "I'm pretty sure this is going to be the biggest challenge all year. They have a great team and we're looking forward to playing them."