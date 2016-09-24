Bucs have to rebound after rout

The Bucs never expected it to be.

Wofford dominated every phase of the game Saturday in a 31-0 rout that evened ETSU's Southern Conference record at 1-1.

"You have to tip your hat to Wofford," Bucs linebacker Austin Gatewood said. "They're physical. They beat us today. We just have to keep on moving."

The final statistics were staggering as the Terriers outgained ETSU 364 total yards to 76. Wofford held ETSU to negative seven yards on the ground while rushing for 350.

"I knew this was going to be a physical ballgame," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "It's big boy football."

In case you were wondering, that rushing total was nowhere near the worst in school history. Morehead State held the Bucs to negative-43 rushing yards in 1971.

— — —

An ETSU defense already without defensive end Nasir Player and linebacker Joe Pittman was hindered even further when safety Ryan Powers left the game in the first half. He watched on the sideline with his knee wrapped in ice.

Player and Pittman were listed on the depth chart heading into the game even though they didn't dress. ETSU does not address injuries to players during the week leading up to games.

"That's tough," ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. "We need everybody here. We have to get better and get those guys back.

"It's the 'next man up motto,' so we have to get those guys coached up and ready to go."

— — —

ETSU linebacker River Boruff saw his most extensive action of the season, and tackled Wofford quarterback Brandon Goodson for a 4-yard loss on a third-down play in the second quarter.

Boruff, who missed the opener and played six snaps in the second game, finished with nine tackles, second-best on the team to Paul Hunter's 11.

— — —

The Bucs kept their perfect scoring record inside the red zone intact despite not getting on the board. They never got close enough to try to add to that mark.

ETSU never crossed midfield with the ball all afternoon. Their own 46-yard line was as close as they came to Wofford territory.

— — —

Matt Thompson got a surprise start at tailback for the Bucs and was their leading rusher with all of eight yards on three carries.

— — —

Nick Sexton finished up for the Bucs at quarterback and completed his only pass. He was also sacked once.

— — —

Landon Kunak's homecoming didn't amount to much. The Bucs' kickoff man played his high school football at Wofford's stadium and was looking forward to playing there again.

After booting the opening kickoff, Kunak's services were no longer needed as ETSU couldn't manage to score and didn't have to kick off again.

— — —

It was a clean game as neither team turned the ball over and there were only four penalties. ETSU was penalized once for five yards.

— — —

Wofford went for it on fourth down four times and got a first down each time. Officially, the Terriers were 4 for 5 because the game ended with them taking a knee after the clock expired on fourth down.

— — —

The game's opening betting line had Wofford favored by 31 points. It had come down to 21 by game time.

— — —

A member of the Wofford dance team was apparently overcome by heat between the first and second quarters, forcing a delay while she received treatment just out of the end zone.

After the game, a fan on the ETSU side of the stands went down as well and was being attended to by emergency medical personnel as the Bucs left the field.