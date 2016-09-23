Martin helps Science Hill escape with win over Boone

With Shelton sitting on the sideline in the second half, Science Hill’s Colby Martin took over the game to help lead the Hilltoppers to a 19-14 victory on Homecoming. Martin scored a pair of touchdowns and intercepted a pair of passes in the second half to help Science Hill survive a lethargic start against an extremely physical Boone squad that ran out of steam after Shelton left midway through the third quarter with a concussion.

“Knowing that we were down in the first half kind of lit something in me,” Martin said. “I feel like being a senior and a captain, I have to take it into my hands and make big plays.”

Martin admitted that there were some nerves on the Science Hill sideline with former Hilltopper Steve Spurrier in attendance. The Head Ball Coach walked out to midfield with Martin and the other captains to participate in the pregame coin toss before retreating to the stands to take in the game.

What Spurrier witnessed in the first half would have warranted more than one visor toss if he had been coaching. The Hilltoppers threw a pair of interceptions, lost a fumble and allowed Boone to recover an onside kick during a scoreless first half.

“With those self-imposed things, it looked like Bradley Central all over again,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “And they played well, too. I definitely don’t want to take anything away from Daniel Boone.”

While Science Hill struggled to find consistency on offense, the Trailblazers rolled up their sleeves and punched the Hilltoppers in the mouth time and again. Operating almost exclusively between the tackles, Shelton and freshman running back Charlie Cole were a one-two punch that kept the chains moving.

Shelton put the Trailblazers up 6-0 on a nice 11-yard TD pass to Duncan Buchanan with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter. Shelton later snuck in from a yard out with 2:20 remaining in the first half, and Cole’s two-point conversion run made the score 14-0. Cole finished with 118 yards on 23 carries.

Instead of yelling at his players during halftime, Carter sensed that he needed to take a different approach.

“As bad as we played, I think we had to calm them down more than anything,” he said.

A slight adjustment to the offensive line opened up some running room for Science Hill’s Ahmik Watterson, who got the bulk of the carries seven-play, 73-yard scoring drive early in the third quarter. Watterson ran in from 19 yards out with 7:46 remaining in the third to pull the Hilltoppers within a touchdown.

What happened next changed the course of the game. Shelton dropped back to throw a pass downfield and took a hard hit from Science Hill linebacker Bryson Tolley. Martin picked off the pass and returned it 37 yards to the Boone 14-yard line, and on the very next play, Martin took a handoff, reversed his field and ran into the end zone to make the score 14-13.

Shelton never returned to the game, and Boone’s offense was nowhere near as dynamic as a result. With the ‘Blazers stuck in neutral, Martin put the Hilltoppers ahead for good on a 22-yard TD pass from Jaylan Adams with 8:12 left in the game.

Boone had one last chance in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but Martin went high to snag the interception that ended the game.

It was a tough loss for the Trailblazers, who have lost Shelton to injury in both of their losses this season. The quarterback left in the early stages of Boone’s close loss to Elizabethton earlier this year.

“Our kids played hard, really outplayed them every facet of the game except the scoreboard,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “But we can’t let this make us say woulda, coulda, shoulda. We didn’t. We have to go on the road and play a conference game against Sevier County, so we’ll have to come in Monday and get ready.”