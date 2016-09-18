2-0 Bucs ahead of schedule

Just 13 games into football’s long-awaited comeback at East Tennessee State University, the team already looks legitimate.

After ETSU coach Carl Torbush implored fans not to give up on his team week after week last season, the plan is coming into place.

The Bucs’ 34-31 victory over Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday was just the next step, but it came much sooner than anticipated.

“I didn’t expect it to happen this quick,” linebacker Dylan Weigel said of the Bucs’ ascent. “It’s so special to do this in this venue. It’s a great feeling to do it for this program. It’s just phenomenal. I don’t even know how to describe it.”

The game, ETSU’s first in the Southern Conference since 2003, was played in front of a school-record crowd of 13,863.

“I was just so thankful when that clock said zero, zero, zero and we had more points on that scoreboard,” said Torbush, whose team is 2-0 after going 2-9 last year. “What a great win for us, a great way to start the SoCon.”

When Vincent Lowe transferred to ETSU from Old Dominion, he was hoping for moments like this. Lowe caught his first college touchdown pass on Saturday, a 2-yarder with four seconds left in the first half.

“To be quite honest with you, that was the best feeling in the longest time,” Lowe said. “I transferred here. That was my first college touchdown. That’s why I kind of collapsed. But forget that. The most important thing is we won. I know people counted us out.”

Lowe said as the final seconds ticked off the clock, he sought out Austin Herink, the Bucs’ quarterback who threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns and kept several drives alive with timely runs.

“He played a great game,” Lowe said. “We can’t do it without him. I needed to reach out to Austin after that game. I love that boy.”

After Lowe’s touchdown cut the Catamunts’ advantage to 21-10 at halftime, the Bucs’ offense came of age. They scored on all four of their possessions in the second half — three touchdowns and a field goal — and held the ball for more than 22 minutes. That left Western Carolina only seven minutes of possession after halftime.

There were many heroes for the Bucs on Saturday.

Jason Maduafokwa, who sat out last season to preserve a year of eligibility, sacked Western Carolina’s star quarterback Tyrie Adams twice.

Weigel, as usual, led the team in tackles with 7.5. Transfer safeties Paul Hunter (5 tackles) and Ryan Powers (4.5) helped the defense as well.

In addition, the special teams were rock solid. JJ Jerman made all of his kicks, including a 43-yard field goal.

Marion Watson’s punts kept the Catamounts pinned back in their own territory. Watson averaged 43.5 yards per kick, and three of his four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. Western Carolina didn’t even return a punt.

Watson’s best play came when he scooped up a dangerously low snap and managed to get off a punt while being rushed. It was downed at the 5-yard line.

Landon Kunak’s kickoffs were high and deep, and the coverage teams never let a returner break free.

Ten different receivers caught passes, and seven of them caught at least one of 12 yards or more.

The offensive line opened enough room for the Bucs to rush for 205 yards. Jajuan Stinson had 91 yards and the clinching touchdown with 1:19 left, and four players had runs of at least 13 yards.

It all added up to 474 total yards, a comeback from an 18-point deficit and an early-season perch on top of the SoCon standings.

There have been plenty of fans backing this program from the second the school announced that football was coming back. More were playing the wait-and-see game, so there’s still plenty of room on the Bucs’ bandwagon.

The best advice these days is you’d better jump on while you can or you might miss one heck of a ride.