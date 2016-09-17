'Spunky' Bucs continue to surprise

And the Bucs won't be 29-point underdogs anymore. In fact, word is they might begin receiving votes in the national poll for Football Championship Subdivision teams.

They took care of all that with a memorable performance Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With a rousing 34-31 victory over Western Carolina, ETSU announced its return to the Southern Conference in spectacular fashion. It was a fitting setting since most things done at BMS are done in spectacular fashion.

To say nobody gave the Bucs a chance in this game wouldn't be quite accurate. They gave themselves a chance, and sometimes that's all that matters.

"I think a lot of people expected this game to turn out different," ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said after throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. "People are going to take us a little more serious. People are going to start to realize this team is young and spunky, that they're gonna give you all they've got."

This isn't the same team that lost to Maryville and Emory & Henry last year. After returning to football with a 2-9 record in 2015, ETSU is 2-0 for the first time since 1999.

Suddenly, these new Bucs know how to win.

They had to come from behind and then hold on, and they did both like a group of seasoned veterans, not a second-year program picked to finish dead last in the Southern Conference.

When the Bucs fell behind 21-3, many in the ETSU-record crowd of 13,863 seemed resigned to a Western Carolina victory.

That feeling never made it to the sideline, though. Maybe it was thanks to the great divide of the track's backstretch insulating the bench from the grandstand.

"Honestly, I don't feel like when we were down, anybody got the sense that we couldn't win the game," receiver Vincent Lowe said after catching his first collegiate touchdown pass.

"As a whole, we're more mature this year. We don't give up easy. We were down 21-3. Come on now, any other team you know would fold over. We're a different group, a better group. We're just a stronger and better team. It feels good."

Lowe's touchdown, four seconds before halftime, offered glimmer of hope.

"The first thing I asked them was how much intestinal fortitude they have," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "I think most of them have never heard that word before."

They figured out what it meant pretty quickly with scoring drives of 10 and 16 plays in the third quarter.

Freshman Keith Coffee made the first reception of his career a big one. His 12-yard touchdown catch cut the Bucs' deficit to 21-17 and might have made the players realize what was in their grasp.

"It feels real nice," Coffee said. "First catch, first touchdown. I hope there's more to come. I just wanted to make sure we finished the game and got the win. We were the underdogs and we got the win."

When Matt Thompson caught a short touchdown pass from Herink, the Bucs were suddenly ahead. There were 13 minutes and 20 seconds left in the game, and ETSU never gave the lead back to the Catamounts.

"We had to pull the guys together in the locker room at halftime and make sure everybody's on the same page," Bucs linebacker Dylan Weigel said. "We said we had to make some adjustments and we did just that."

Jajuan Stinson's second-effort touchdown run on third down sealed the game for the Bucs. It allowed them to withstand a last-minute Western Carolina touchdown.

Next up for the Bucs is next Saturday's game at Wofford, a playoff-tested program run by former ETSU coach Mike Ayers.

The Terriers run an option attack, and with the success ETSU had against Kennesaw State's option, who knows? Could we be talking about the 3-0 Bucs next weekend?

"We'll enjoy this tonight and part of tomorrow and we'll get ready for the next one," Torbush said. "That's what college football is all about."