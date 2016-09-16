Maryville pulls away from 'Toppers

After a crucial holding penalty just before halftime stalled a potential game-tying drive by the Hilltoppers, the Rebels got their running game rolling in the third quarter and pulled away for a 35-14 Big East Conference win over Science Hill.

“They’ve got a good football team,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “You’ve got to have things go right for you, and we didn’t. They ran the ball very effectively on us in the second half, and that’s the difference in the game.”

At the outset, Science Hill’s game plan worked to perfection. The Hilltoppers were able to grind the ball down the field, using up the play clock and picking up first downs while Maryville’s potent offense stood over on the sideline.

Jaylan Adams finally got Science Hill on the board with 26 seconds left in the first quarter, dashing in from 9 yards out to put Science Hill up 7-0.

“Clearly you could see they wanted to let the play clock come down,” said Maryville coach George Quarles. “That was a good game plan for them. They were satisfied with getting 3 and 4 yards, getting first downs and keeping our offense off the field. The first half, I thought they did a good job of that.”

Science Hill’s scoring drive certainly got Maryville’s attention. The Rebels took the ensuing kickoff and went 72 yards on nine plays to tie the game at 7 on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Hopkins to Blake Watson.

The Hilltoppers first real miscue of the game came on their next possession when Maryville’s Will Orren picked off Jake Blankenship to set up another touchdown drive. But Science Hill bounced back and was driving into Maryville territory when Adams ripped off a 38-yard run down to the 6-yard line, setting up a 1st-and-goal.

The only problem was the flag that was laying on the field behind the play, and the holding penalty ultimately killed the drive. After watching the replay on his iPad, Carter was upset with the call.

“It effected the game, and there was nothing there,” Carter said.

Still, Science Hill got into the locker room in excellent shape, down just 14-7 with possession to start the third quarter. But the Hilltoppers went three-and-out, and the Rebels went to work on the ground. Hopkins, Jordan Ervin and Michael Hall took over and the Rebels led 28-7 by the end of the third quarter.

“They didn’t line up real good,” Quarles said of Science Hill’s defense. “They lined up good for us a couple times. They didn’t adjust really well to that overset. If it wasn’t broken, we were going to keep doing it. Luckily we’ve got a few running backs that can do it.”

Ervin finished with 131 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns while Hall rumbled for 110 yards on six carries and a score.

Nakiya Smith scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes left in the game to provide the final margin. Smith also had a monster night on defense.

Despite the score, Carter saw a lot of things to build on in the loss.

“I thought we played cleaner,” he said. “Execution-wise, we were pretty crisp. We’ve just got to get better.”