ETSU, Western Carolina ready to rumble at BMS

It’s time to play the game.

East Tennessee State University returns to Southern Conference football on Saturday, and it’s happening at Bristol Motor Speedway, where more than 150,000 fans attended a game last weekend.

“We can’t get caught up in all the glitz and glamour,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “Obviously, this is a different type of venue, but we have to treat it like another game.”

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

Two weeks after shutting down the option attack of Kennesaw State in a season-opening 20-17 victory, the Bucs get a new challenge in trying to stop the Catamounts’ versatile offense.

“It’s a complete 180,” ETSU safety Ryan Powers said. “Facing Kennesaw State that is run heavy with a three-back system to a team like Western Carolina, who will spread you out and try to throw the ball down field, has its differences. We need to be ready to play our positions. Our biggest priority this weekend is having great coverage and making tackles in open space.”

Western Carolina is coming off a 44-14 victory over Gardner-Webb, a game that was the coming out party for quarterback Tyrie Adams. The red-shirt freshman threw five touchdown passes while passing for 427 yards and rushing for 83 more.

“He can beat you with his arm and legs,” Torbush said. “He’s extremely athletic and very poised. And he has a lot of weapons that he can get the ball to. Their wide receivers are tall and lean and they run extremely well.”

Western Carolina tailback Detrez Newsome, the preseason player of the year in the SoCon, rushed for 148 yards last week. He’s expected to have an All-American type season.

In addition, the Catamounts had two 100-yard receivers against Gardner-Webb. Spearman Robinson caught 13 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Mathis caught six for 117 yards.

“We have to do our jobs on defense,” ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “We can’t give up the big plays. We have to create turnovers and tackle well. If we do those things, we’ll be successful.

“We definitely have to be hustling to the ball every play. They’re up-tempo and have a good offense. Hopefully we can keep rotating guys in and stay fresh so we can keep running to the ball on every play.”

One way the Bucs can slow the Catamounts is to keep the ball away from them. The offense has to control the ball just enough to keep the defense off the field.

ETSU quarterback Austin Herink said he doesn’t anticipate a shootout.

“I think we have a good defense,” he said. “Obviously they have a tremendous offense. Their quarterback is a great athlete. But if we go out there and play our game, things will take care of themselves.”

Western Carolina is favored by 29.5 points. The Bucs were 26-point underdogs when they beat Kennesaw State.

“If it were a perfect world, we would be underdogs in all 11 games,” Torbush said. “I think being the underdog helps you be a little more relaxed.”

The Catamounts lead the all-time series, 23-21-1. They won the last meeting, 28-21, in 2003 and have taken three of the last four.

“We are very excited about the renewal of the Southern Conference football rivalry between Western Carolina and ETSU,” Western Carolina coach Mark Speir said. “We’re looking forward to being the first SoCon team to welcome Buccaneer football back to the SoCon. And to be able to do so in such a storied American sports venue like Bristol Motor Speedway is an awesome opportunity for both of our programs.”

Interestingly enough, Speir grew up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, home of the late Dale Earnhardt. The coach is a big NASCAR fan.

Notes: Mikey White, a former star player for Science Hill High School, is on Western Carolina’s roster. He is a sophomore defensive back. ...

BMS wants to remind fans that the same rules that were in effect for the Tennessee-Virginia Tech game apply to Saturday’s game. That includes being allowed to carry in one clear plastic bag no larger than 18 inches wide. Women can bring a small purse, no larger than 4.5 x 6 inches. ...

No food or drink can be carried in and coolers are not allowed. In addition to the usual concessions, beer will be sold at the game. ...

The contest is being sponsored by Food City.