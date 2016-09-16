Fast start carries Cyclones past Devils

The Cyclones (3-1, 2-0 Region 1-3A) used relatively short fields for the game’s first two scores in the opening six minutes. The drives covered a combined 84 yards as Corey Russell ran in scores from 24 and 1 yard out. Russell added another scoring run in the second quarter. The sophomore had 10 carries for 76 yards and caught a team-best five passes for another 27 yards.

Russell added another 65 yards in kickoff returns and 14 on punt returns to finish with 182 all-purpose yards.

“Either we get off to a slow start and then we get going or we get off to a fast start and then we kind of stall,” Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said after the win. “The problem is telling the kids down the road, down the road, down the road. It isn’t for them to really worry about that, but they have to understand you miss some opportunities in a ball game like that and against good teams it may hurt.”

The fast start Friday saw Elizabethton rack up 300 yards of offense in the first half, despite only having the ball for under nine minutes. In the second half, the Cyclones churned out 113 yards on 20 plays.

Unicoi County got rolling on its second drive and Owen Nicholson punched in a 3-yard run for a score. The point after was blocked to make it 14-6 early in the second.

The Blue Devils, now under the direction of interim head coach Drew Rice, left with a 2-3 record.

“We did some OK things,” Rice said after the Blue Devils had the ball for 30 minutes. “We preached all week not to quit and play all four quarters and that last drive we didn’t quit. We have a lot of things we have to fix. They’re a heck of a football team. That’s where we want to be one day, we’re a long way from it, but we’re working toward it.”

Elizabethton got back into the scoring column with a quick strike between Carter Everett and Conner Johnson that went for 49 yards. Everett ran in a score to close the first-half scoring at 35-6. Through the air, Everett went 16-for-23 to six different receivers for 221 yards.

Jacob Turner scored on the first drive of the third quarter from 6 yards out to tack on to the Cyclones’ advantage.

Unicoi County posted a score in the fourth when Kody Lewis burrowed through at the goal line. On the ensuing kickoff, Russell scored an apparent touchdown, but a block in the back brought the ball back. Elizabethton was called for 13 penalties for 120 yards in the contest.

“We still have a long way to go to be a good football team,” Witten said about the miscues and penalties. “Offensively we haven’t found that right personal group to get us going. We’re looking and keep battling. We’re trying to work in some new guys. We need some consistency.”

The Cyclones added another score in the final moments on an Everett to Jordan Bridwell 8-yard touchdown pass. The scoring was capped in the final two minutes when Kendrick Williams completed a 13 yard pass to Brett Strother in the Cyclones’ endzone. Strother had 26 yards on the ground and another 57 receiving from Williams who finished 13-for-25 that covered 185 yards.

Elizabethton plays host in next week’s contest against Tennessee High. Unicoi County will take a week off before taking on Chuckey-Doak.