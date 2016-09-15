ETSU fraternity to run game ball to Bristol

On Saturday morning, members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity will run that distance as they deliver the game ball for the Bucs' football game against Western Carolina to the speedway.

The members of Sigma Phi Epsilon group, large supporters of ETSU athletics, are tying this initiative into their fall philanthropy project in an attempt to raise money for Second Tour's Jingle Bell Shop Hop. The funds raised will go to helping veterans in need pay bills, afford shelter and buy Christmas gifts.

During Wednesday's practice, ETSU coach Carl Torbush gave the organization the game ball to deliver on Saturday.

“This is a great opportunity for Sigma Phi Epsilon, to not only run the ball to Bristol Motor Speedway, but also to raise money for military veterans,” Torbush said. “These veterans have given so much to our country, and without their dedication and efforts, we wouldn’t be given the opportunities we have today. It’s also tremendously important that we have a relationship with Greek Life on our campus and vice versa. We need to support them and they need to support ETSU Athletics.”

Herb Donaldson, the alumni advisor for Sigma Phi Epsilon, was at practice on Wednesday. He said this project was a perfect for the the group.

“Our fraternity has been on campus since 1954, and as a result of that, we have a large and robust alumni group,” said Donaldson. “Quite a few of our alumni are military veterans, including five members being in the ROTC Hall of Fame here at ETSU. We have always been heavily involved in community service and philanthropy, but we wanted to get more involved in something that had local flavor to it and give back to the region.

"There’s a real need to help veterans and we felt this fits with our mission and goals perfectly."

To donate to the cause, visit www.legfi.com/fundraisers/223.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m.