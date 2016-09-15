Bucs get in workout at BMS

The Bucs went through a 90-minute workout as they prepared for Saturday's game against Western Carolina.

It was their first chance to get onto the field, and when they arrived at the track, many of them had cell phones out, taking pictures and videos to capture the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I've heard about this since I was recruited that we were going to get a game here, so it's exciting," ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. "With the game so close it's a great feeling to get in here and see the football field and have the team out here. We're going to go to battle with a good SoCon team on Saturday."

The players walked onto the field with wide eyes, soaking in the atmosphere even though every seat that set a college-football attendance record last weekend was empty. The enormity of what is called "The Last Great Colosseum" was evident.

"It was a huge wow factor," Bucs quarterback Austin Herink said. "It's really impressive, a lot different than anything I've ever seen or been around. To get out here and practice was really cool. We're all excited for Saturday.

"It was really cool just to soak it in."

Once practice got underway, it was business as usual. The Bucs went through their usual drills this late in the week. Wearing shoulder pads, helmets and shorts, there was very little contact as they worked on timing.

"Halfway through practice, I thought it's just football," Herink said. "It's a really nice facility and a cool environment, but it's just football. After you get used to it and start playing, it just goes back to being football."

Herink said he was glad to get the feel for the BMS facility, considering the Bucs usually don't play in fully enclosed stadiums.

"It's definitely different," Herink said. "I know for the specialists, I was thinking about the kickers and punters. There's so many different things that can catch your eye, whether it be some advertisements or just different colors around the stadium.

"Just being able to visualize yourself out here making plays, it's just a good environment."

Weigel said it was just good to visit the track and get used to the surroundings. It was better to do that on Thursday than still have that feeling on game day.

"When we got in and got into a rhythm and started running some plays, we realized we have to come out here and play," Weigel said. "I'm happy to be able to get that out of the way today. That was a big thing. It was a good call to bring us up here and let us get the wow factor out of the way."