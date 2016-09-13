BMS game a homecoming for two Bucs

Tight end Adam Mitchell and linebacker Jack Jones played at Bristol's Tennessee High and are expecting plenty of friends and family members to come to Saturday's game.

ETSU takes on Western Carolina in the Bucs' first football game in the Southern Conference since the school was readmitted to the league two years ago. Kickoff at the track is set for 1:30 p.m.

It will be the first appearance in Bristol for the Bucs since they held a scrimmage at Tennessee High's Stone Castle two years ago as the program was being brought back to life.

"It's awesome," Mitchell said. "We haven't played there since the scrimmage in the Stone Castle, so it's going to be great to go back there. We're expecting one of the bigger crowds we've played in front of. It's going to be fun."

Mitchell caught two touchdown passes in that scrimmage, and he would love nothing better than to replicate that performance in his next appearance in his hometown.

"I'm hoping so," he said. "That would be awesome."

If Mitchell does catch a touchdown or two this weekend, he'll be doing it from a different position. He originally went to ETSU as a wide receiver, but has been switched to tight end, where coaches are hoping his speed will become a weapon.

"It's definitely a transition," Mitchell said. "Especially at the collegiate level, when you change positions, it's going to take a little time. It's going well and I'm enjoying it."

When the ball is in the air and coming his way, Mitchell says there's no difference in the two positions.

"The biggest thing is just blocking," he said. "Pass routes and catching the ball, that's the same thing I've been doing my whole life. Just getting used to getting physical, getting down in the box, that's the big thing.

"I'll definitely need to put on some weight when I can. Right now, I'm just trying to battle through it."

For Jones, the game is a dream come true. He was already a student at ETSU, figuring his football days were over, when the program was resurrected.

He never thought he'd get to play at what is billed as "The World's Fastest Half-Mile."

"Absolutely not," he said. "I did think about doing a scrimmage at the Castle, but I never thought we'd play at a place like this.

"I'm looking forward to it. I haven't played in Bristol since the scrimmage. I'm expecting a bunch of friends and family members and coaches to come."

While game time is set for 1:30 p.m., the BMS property will be open and available to tailgaters beginning at 8 a.m. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m., which is the same time that the traditional “Buc Walk” will take place near the main gates at the speedway.

Fans will have multiple options for parking with different prices. Students can park for free in the designated “pink” lot by displaying a valid student ID and ticket to the game. The “pink” lot is accessible by entering at the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394.

Tickets are still available and can be bought by calling 423-BRISTOL.