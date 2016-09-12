Food City sponsors ETSU football game at Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway announced today that Food City has come on board as central sponsor for the upcoming contest between East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and Southern Conference rival Western Carolina. The game, set to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m., will be named the Food City Bucs at Bristol.

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City has long been recognized around the region as a strong community advocate. The company’s partnership with BMS is the second-longest entitlement sponsorship in NASCAR, and includes being the official grocery sponsor as well as the entitlement partner of the Food City 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race, and Food City 300 XFINITY Series race.

“Food City is a tremendous friend to both Bristol Motor Speedway and this region, and has been for many years,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Their model of community stewardship and investment is inspirational, and we’re excited to once again partner with them for this game.”

ETSU’s recently-revived Buccaneer football program won their first game of the season against Kennesaw State, while the Western Carolina Catamounts began their season with a road test against East Carolina.

“Watching Bristol Motor Speedway transform from a globally recognized NASCAR track to a world-class football stadium has been an amazing process,” said Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City. “We’re proud to welcome back the ETSU Buccaneers and can’t wait to see our regional athletes take the field for the Food City Bucs at Bristol.”

Tickets to the Food City Bucs at Bristol start at just $25,and are available at www.BristolTix.com, or by calling the BMS ticket office at (866)-415-4158.