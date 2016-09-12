Bucs excited about game at Bristol Motor Speedway

Just a few days after Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in front of the largest crowd in college football history at Bristol Motor Speedway, two more teams are preparing to use the facility.

While the crowd won’t come close to the Battle at Bristol’s record when ETSU and Western Carolina meet at BMS on Saturday, the two teams will be just as thrilled.

“We’re truly excited,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said Monday during his weekly news conference. “It should be an exciting event, not only for the fans, but our players and coaches. It’s basically a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of something very, very special.

“We want to say a big ‘thank you’ to the Bristol Motor Speedway for allowing us to play. It’s a great, great opportunity.”

The game, sponsored by Food City, kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and marks ETSU’s return to the Southern Conference after a 13-year absence from the league.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us,” Torbush said. “It’s our first game back in the SoCon. I think it will be a great, great measuring stick where we are in the SoCon, where need to get better.”

The Bucs, who are coming off a bye week after opening their season with a 20-17 double-overtime victory over Kennesaw State, are expected to have their hands full trying to contain Western Carolina’s powerful offense.

The Catamounts (1-1) came into the season with Detrez Newsome picked as the preseason SoCon offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He ranked 10th in the country in yards per game.

Now Western Carolina has a new threat as well. Red-shirt freshman quarterback Tyrie Adams was chosen as the league’s player of the week after passing for 427 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 83 more in his team’s 44-14 win over Gardner-Webb last weekend.

“I think the thing that’s really scary is the quarterback situation,” Torbush said. “I think the thing that scares you to death is that he’ s a 7-foot high jumper in track. Obviously, he has a lot of athletic ability other than just in football.”

Newsome also got into the act against Gardner-Webb, rushing for 148 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown run.

“I think everybody knows who he is,” Torbush said. “Everybody expects him to be a really good player this year.”

The Tennessee-Virginia Tech game had an attendance of 156,990, easily breaking the record for a college football game. The ETSU-Western Carolina game is expected to have a fraction of that crowd, but the novelty of playing at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” is still expected to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

“It’s going to be different, but I think our team will handle it just fine,” ETSU receiver Dalton Ponchillia said. “We’ve played in a lot of different venues. Nothing as extreme as this, but I think we’ll handle it just fine and focus on the game.”

The Bucs will get one chance to practice on the field at BMS. They’ll work out there Thursday afternoon.

“I think that’ll help,” Ponchillia said. “I think it’s always nice to get a little bit of a feel of what the field will feel like.”

Several of the players worked security at BMS during the Battle at Bristol, so they’re a little familiar with the facility, even if the atmosphere will be much different when they step onto the field.

“It’s definitely going to be an awesome experience,” Bucs safety Ryan Powers said. “There’s nothing else like it. It’s exciting, but we can’t get too caught up in the moment. We still have a football game to win, and that’s the bottom line.”