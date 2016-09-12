Bucs' amputee quarterback just one of the guys

Vanderwerf, a walk-on quarterback for the Bucs, plays with a prosthetic leg. He was born with fibular hemimelia, a congenital defect where the fibula is missing. The front of his left foot was amputated when he was nine months old.

It hasn't stopped him from excelling on athletic fields all his life.

He played baseball growing up in Sweetwater, where his family moved from Florida when he was 7. He took up basketball as well, and when he informed his parents he wanted to play football, he had to remind them that they told him there was nothing he couldn't do.

Vanderwerf eventually wound up as the starting quarterback at Sweetwater High School and became an all-district selection.

"Basically, I feel like I just have two legs," Vanderwerf said after Monday's practice. "It's just a normal thing for me. The people I grew up with, they find it normal. Other people are kind of astonished.

"That's one thing I've been really blessed with is people who just accept me for who I am and how I am. That's really great."

Vanderwerf has been practicing with the Bucs for a few days and he says he's fitting in just fine.

"All the people here are really helping me," he said. "They're all great guys. All of the quarterbacks have really helped me out. They've been really great."

When Vanderwerf runs by as the team does sprints during practice, he fits right in. He certainly doesn't hide from his condition. He has a Facebook page called DJ "Amputee Quarterback No. 15" Vanderwerf.

He obviously impressed the coaches enough to make the team as a walk-on.

"He can run good," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "He seems to be able to do anything he wants to. And it looks like he's got a pretty good arm."

Vanderwerf says he's never suffered a serious injury while playing sports, unless you count the wear and tear — and damage — he puts on his prosthesis.

"Most of the time my biggest problem is when my prosthesis breaks," he says, adding it's never broken while he was playing football but has on the basketball court. "Most of the time, people can't really tell because it's in the foot shell inside my shoe.

"That's one thing that I'm really thankful for. Whenever I break something, it's usually my prosthetic leg."

After going through numerous prosthetics growing up — sometimes a new one every few months — Vanderwerf says he wants to make a career out of dealing with artificial limbs. That's one reason he decided to go to ETSU.

"I wanted to come here to go to school because I want to get into prosthetics," he said. "I have to go to a graduate program, and the medical stuff here is really great. That will help me for my bachelor's degree."

Once he decided to come to ETSU, he found out about the walk-on tryouts. After his workout, he had to wait through a suspenseful weekend until he received word that he'd been invited to be on the team.

"That was definitely my goal," he said. "I definitely wanted to play somewhere in college. I expected it because I expect the best out of myself, but this is really great to be here. It's a great opportunity."