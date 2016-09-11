Vols blow out Hokies in Battle

Down by 14 points to the Hokies early in the second quarter, the No. 17-ranked Vols responded with 31 unanswered points on their way to a 45-24 victory in front of an NCAA record crowd listed at 156,990.

It was also a record-setting night for Dobbs, who broke Jimmy Streeter’s career rushing record for a Tennessee quarterback.

Dobbs finished with 14 carries for 106 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 91 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Hurd added to the rushing total with 22 carries for 99 yards.

"This will never be replicated, never be duplicated," Tennessee coach Butch Jones said. "We showed perserverence, resiliency and played Tennessee football tonight."

The Vols were also aided by five Virginia Tech fumbles and three recoveries by safety Micah Abernathy.

Virginia Tech dominated early, outgaining Tennessee 208-24 yards in the first quarter.

Jerod Evans hit Sam Rogers on a seven-yard touchdown pass to complete an eight-play, 64-yard drive for the first Hokie score.

On the next possession, Tech’s Travon McMillian broke free on a 69-yard touchdown run down the left sideline for a 14-0 lead.

Fortunes changed for the Vols early in the second quarter with Abernathy’s fumble recovery at the Tech 5-yard line.

One play later, Dobbs hit Jauan Jennings with a lob pass in the right corner of the end zone to cut the lead to a single score.

On their next possession, Dobbs hit Josh Malone on a 38-yard touchdown pass for the tie.

Later in the quarter, Tennessee converted good field position into a 34-yard field goal by Aaron Medley for its first lead of the game.

The Vols furthered the lead to 24-14 on the next possession when Dobbs scored on a five-yard quarterback keeper.

Midway through the third quarter, Dobbs avoided a sack in the third quarter, spinning away from a Tech defender where he found a wide-open Alvin Kamara on a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Virginia Tech scored on a 26-yard field goal by Joey Slye to cut the lead to 31-17.

Dobbs had a 27-yard touchdown run with 6:45 left in the fourth quarter. A fifth Tech fumble followed by a four-yard touchdown run by John Kelly moments later put the game out of reach.

Virginia Tech scored a late touchdown on a 2-yard Shai McKenzie run for the final score.

Evans completed 20 of 28 passes for 214 yards and McMillian had 14 rushes for 127 yards to lead the Hokies.