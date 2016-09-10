Big game delivers in every way

More people attended a football game Saturday night than ever had before, and it was right in our own backyard.

When Tennessee and Virginia Tech squared off on a temporary football field at Bristol Motor Speedway, 156,990 people were in attendance. That's about 41,000 more than had ever before been to a college football game.

It was more than historic. It was downright fun because the festivities and the game both lived up to the enormous hype.

Michigan held the previous college football attendance record of 115,109, set in 2013 during a home game against Notre Dame.

Now Tennessee can say it's done two things Michigan hasn't: Win all of its games against Appalachian State and play in front of more than 150,000 fans.

This game was more about how many than how. Tennessee won, 45-24, but the big story was the enormity of the event.

The folks at BMS usually think ahead of the curve. Many of the things they do are geared up to be the biggest, the best or the first. And they nailed it this time in every aspect.

It didn't even matter that the field looked like a postage stamp from many of the seats. This was history, and to many, just being part of it was more important than being able to actually see what was going on.

The Collosus is the world's largest free-standing video board, and it was hanging overhead to make sure everybody could see anything they might have missed. They even handed out binoculars in the press box.

In 20 years, there will be 500,000 people saying they were at the game. About 350,000 of them will be lying.

There have been hockey games at football and baseball stadiums, drawing record crowds. The NBA All-Star game drew more than 108,000 fans to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in 2010. Still, nothing has come close to what went on at BMS on Saturday night.

The average attendance at a Football Bowl Subdivision game was 43,496 last season, and the crowd at BMS was roughly three and a half times that number.

It all started with ESPN's College GameDay, where East Tennessee State University's Bucky mascot was prominently seen in several live shots.

The enthusiasm never wavered as the day wore on. Tailgate parties abounded, some beginning before the GameDay program even went on the air. It was easy to wonder if those attending the game would have enough energy remaining to enjoy the festivities once the 8 o'clock kickoff finally arrived.

Those fears were alleviated when Peyton Manning was introduced before the game. It drew one of the loudest cheers of the night and signaled that the fans, no matter how long they had been partying, were ready.

There was even a wedding performed in the suites before the game. Tom Montgomery of Johnson City married the former Laura Lowe in front of a small group of friends.

The bride and groom, both Tennessee fans, walked out of the suite hand-in-hand as their wedding song -- Rocky Top, what else? -- played over the speakers in the room.

Then they headed to the grandstand to watch the game in their wedding clothes, surprising many more friends who had no idea of the pre-game nuptials. He wore a bright orange tie with his suit and her wedding dress included orange-and-white checker board ribbons.

Next up for Bristol Motor Speedway is ETSU's game against Western Carolina on Saturday.

It will be a home game for the Bucs, and it might not be the last time they play on that surface.

Talks reportedly have been in the works for ETSU to acquire the turf field to install at its new on-campus stadium, which is in the process of being built and is expected to open in time for next season.

If that does happen, when the ETSU stadium opens, its playing surface will already have history on its side.