'Toppers scratch out win over Warriors

After a rough second quarter, however, the Hilltoppers were flirting with disaster.

But in the end, Science Hill’s sophomore running back Ahmik Watterson was just too much for Erwin to handle to handle as the Hilltoppers pulled away to score a 54-34 victory at John G. Kerr Stadium on Friday night. Watterson finished with 259 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns to help the Hilltoppers hold off a prolific Erwin passing attack.

“He’s a real good football player,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “He’s just scratching on the surface of what he’s gonna be. He’s just learning the system.”

After jumping out to a 33-0 lead with 9:14 remaining in the second quarter, the Hilltoppers looked to be in for an easy night at the office. The costly penalties, bad snaps and crippling mental lapses that plagued Science Hill in a loss to Bradley Central last week were nowhere to be found as the Hilltoppers piled the points on the Warriors early in the first half.

The passing game came to life as Jaylan Adams and Jake Blankenship threw two touchdowns each during the early flurry. Watterson also got an early start by breaking loose on a 79-yard TD romp in the first quarter.

Watterson said the pressure of playing varsity football hasn’t been too bad so far.

“Before you go in, you hear that crowd and you get butterflies,” Watterson said. “But once you start playing, you zone out and they just go away.”

After the good start, Science Hill hit a lull near the end of the first half and Erwin took over. Damien Ferguson, who came into the game with over 1,000 passing yards already this season, started moving his team up and down the field shortly after Science Hill went ahead by 33 points. Isaiah Poore got things started for Erwin by running the ball in from 7 yards out before catching a 20-yard TD pass from Ferguson to reduce the deficit to 33-14.

The Warriors actually had the ball down near the goal line in the final minute of the second quarter with a chance to cut even further into Science Hill’s lead, but Colby Martin batted away a pass in the end zone on fourth down to end the threat.

Erwin came back out after halftime and struck again as Tre Martin caught a 79-yard TD pass from a scrambling Ferguson to make the score 33-21.

“We were able to slow it down early, but then they got on a roll,” Carter said. “What a great offense. They’ve got some kids that can really run.”

But from that point on, Science Hill used Watterson and a battering run game to dominate time of possession and close out the win. The Hilltoppers ran 33 plays from scrimmage in the second half to 18 for Erwin, using three more rushing touchdowns from Watterson to keep Erwin at bay.

“We got back to running the ball pretty well,” Carter said. “We had to run it well. We had to run some of that clock. We were just kind to keep the ball out of their hands.”

Considering how prolific Erwin’s pass game has been to open the season, Carter was happy to hold Ferguson to 18-for-33 through the air for 240 yards. Ferguson threw two TD passes and ran for another score, but he was picked off by Colby Martin as well.

The return of Nakiya Smith to the defensive front helped the Hilltoppers put plenty of pressure on Ferguson.

“He did, early especially,” Carter said of Smith’s impact. “Now, he’s out of shape because he hasn’t played. When he got tired, they had a little more time to throw. When we get him in shape, he’s a heck of a weapon.”