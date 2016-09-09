Cyclones fend off Trailblazers

The Cyclones secured a two-touchdown lead in the second quarter, but Boone stayed within one score until the final seconds ticked off the clock. It finished as a 14-6 victory for Elizabethton on Friday night at Hale Stadium.

"It's a team game, and we will get better," said Cyclones' head coach Shawn Witten, whose team improved to 2-1. "We just weren't sharp offensively, but we will get back to work. Some games our defense is going to win it for us, and sometimes our offense."

The Cyclones' defense certainly came through in this one, coming away with five turnovers. Boone was placed in a tough spot offensively when starting quarterback Noah Shelton went out with an arm injury in the first quarter. But backup Easton Harrell did a nice job, and helped the Trailblazers keep a fighting chance.

"Our defense was playing well, and without Shelton they really had trouble making plays in the passing game," said Witten. "So we didn't want to put our defense in a bind. Coach (Stan) Ogg and our defense deserves a lot of credit, our bigs inside. But give credit to Boone, the way they rallied when their leader went out."

Corey Russell was the offensive standout for the Cyclones. He finished with 96 yards rushing on 12 attempts, and caught four passes for 28 yards. He also scored the game's first touchdown from 33 yards out in the second quarter.

"There was a seam through the middle, and I just cut back, and our receiver on the back side had a good block to seal it off," said Russell. "I got through there, and got in."

Later in the second quarter, the Cyclones came up with a Boone fumble after turning the ball over on downs with just over a minute left before half. With 3.3 seconds left, Carter Everett scored on a quarterback keeper from nine yards out to send the Cyclones into the locker room with a 14-0 lead.

But Boone came out of the locker room strong, and stayed in the game. Head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he was extremely proud of his team's effort.

"I thought our kids played as hard as they have since I've been here in 13 years," said Jenkins. "Easton did a good job filling in, and our kids played extremely hard on the defensive side of the ball.

"When you have two teams that are evenly matched, the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins. And we made a few more than they did. We turned the ball over at some crucial times."

Elizabethton held Boone to 179 yards of offense and just over three yards per carry. Cyclones' senior defensive lineman Johnny Ray Woodby said Boone did some good things on offense.

"They have some big old boys in there," said Woodby. "No. 5 (Harrell) is pretty quick, and No. 2 (Mouin Tannous) is quick and pretty stout. They've got some legs on them, and they can run pretty good."

Boone started the second half with a bang as Mouin Tannous took the kickoff at his own 11-yard line and raced back to the Cyclones' 42. The Trailblazers used the momentum surge to drive down the field — keyed by strong running from freshman Charlie Cole — and Tannous capped off the drive with a three-yard scoring run.

Boone failed on a pass for the 2-point conversion attempt.

Cole led Boone with 56 yards on 14 carries. Tannous added 46 on seven attempts.

For the Cyclones, Everett was 9 of 17 passing for 69 yards. He also carried 14 times for 43 yards.