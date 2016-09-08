Left is right for Bucs' football team

But that couldn't be further from the truth.

In fact, two of the team's skill positions are manned by players who attack from the left.

Quarterback Austin Herink throws with his left arm and kicker JJ Jerman kicks with his left foot, making them a rare one-two punch of lefties.

"I don't know how many teams can say that they have a left-handed quarterback and a left-footed kicker, but I know I've never even coached a left-handed quarterback before," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. "It's harder to coach them because it's totally different than anything you've ever seen. Every one I've ever seen has been a good quarterback, had a soft touch and a ball that's easy to catch."

Herink said he liked a lot of quarterbacks while he was growing up, and he paid special attention to the ones who threw left-handed.

"I tried to find left-handed quarterbacks," Herink said. "I liked Michael Vick, but I was going into middle school right when all that dog-fighting stuff was going on so I wasn't really parading around in his jersey.

"Tim Tebow was pretty cool when he got big, being left-handed. But when he got in the pros and everything was about him not being able to throw good kind of backed me off that."

One day in practice, Herink said backup quarterback Nick Sexton looked like Joe Montana. Someone mentioned Kenny Stabler to Herink since the recently inducted Hall of Famer was a lefty.

Then Herink remembered Boomer Esiason, a lefty who played for the Bengals and Jets.

"When I was a kid, I had that bleach-blonde hair," Herink said. "It was Boomer Esiason."

Herink began his college career at Middle Tennessee State, where he red-shirted his freshman year before transferring to ETSU. Brent Stockstill, MTSU's star quarterback, is also a lefty.

Interestingly enough, Herink says he never even realized Jerman kicks with his left foot.

"I couldn't have told you until a few minutes ago that JJ was left-footed," Herink said. "Normally when he kicks, I just don't look because I get nervous."

Herink was nervous enough on Saturday night in Kennesaw, Georgia, as Jerman lined up a 24-yard field goal attempt in double-overtime.

Jerman, a sophomore from Seymour, had never made a game-winning kick. In high school, he had a chance to win a game, but his kick was tipped and missed its mark.

This time, though, he was right down the middle and the Bucs opened the season with a 20-17 victory.

"That was something I've always wanted to do," Jerman said. "You can't really describe it. It was pure joy. I never really cried from being happy, but I definitely cried then."

Sexton holds for Jerman's kicks and says his job is no different whether there's a righty or lefty kicking.

"You're just tilting it a different way," Sexton said. "All you're doing is catching it and holding it. He's doing all the work."

There wasn't any learning curve for Sexton when he got to ETSU and had to start holding for a lefty.

"JJ was my kicker in high school," he said.

Jerman, who did a little punting last year for the Bucs, said that was his main job in high school, and he was more effective because the ball spun off his foot differently, making it tougher on the returners to catch the ball.

"A lot of times, when the returner tried to catch it, we'd get turnovers off of that," he said. "My coach used that as a weapon."

Like many kickers, Jerman played a lot of soccer as a kid, so he can kick a little bit with his right foot as well. While waiting for a meeting on Sunday, he made a 35-yard field goal as a righty.

"I wanted to see how far I could kick it, but it's definitely not as accurate," he said.