Nannie Lee Fulmer, mother of Phillip Fulmer, dies at 91

Jim Cortner, funeral director at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester, Tennessee, confirmed Monday that Fulmer died Sunday at NHC Healthcare in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Tennessee athletic officials also confirmed that she had died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Phillip Fulmer had mentioned his mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease this year while paying tribute to former Tennessee women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt, who also had Alzheimer’s and died on June 28.

Phillip Fulmer posted a 152-52-1 record as Tennessee’s coach and led the Volunteers to the 1998 national title. He coached Tennessee for portions of the 1992 season, took over for good in 1993 and remained in place through 2008.