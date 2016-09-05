ETSU's Jerman is the SoCon's special teams player of the week

Jerman, the Bucs’ placekicker, was selected as the Southern Conference’s special teams player of the week on Monday.

All he did last weekend was kick a 24-yard field goal in the second overtime to give ETSU a 20-17 victory over Kennesaw State.

Considering Kennesaw head beaten the Bucs 56-16 last season and came in as a 26.5-point favorite, it was quite an accomplishment for ETSU.

Jerman finished with two field goals and made both of his extra points.

While the winning kick was barely further than an extra point, it came with a lot of pressure. Kennesaw State’s Jordan Genovese had just missed a 30-yard try to set up the Bucs’ chance to win, and Jerman drilled it right through the uprights.

The sophomore from Seymour has made his last 24 kicks, including extra points and field goals.

Earlier this season, Jerman was put on the watch list for the Fred Mitchell Award, which goes to the top kicker at all levels of college football.

The SoCon’s offensive player of the week was Citadel running back Tyler Renew, who rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 come-from-behind win over Mercer.

The defensive player of the week was Jaleel Green, a safety from Wofford. His interception in the closing minutes allowed the Terriers to hold off Tennessee Tech.

In addition, ETSU announced its own weekly awards.

Quarterback Austin Herink was the co-offensive player of the week after going 18 for 26 through the air for 214 yards. He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Offensive tackle Matt Brewer shared the award with Herink.

Nasir Player was the defensive player of the week after recording eight solo tackles and a quarterback sack.

Jerman shared the special teams award with punter Marion Watson, who punted eight times for a 38.4-yard average. Watson pinned the Owls inside their own 10-yard line four times.

The Bucs also awarded two players — receiver Dalton Ponchillia and Player — for “effort plays,” and cornerback Daren Ardis had the “impact pay of the game,” a hit on Kennesaw State running back Myles White that forced a fumble.

The Bucs will return to practice on Tuesday. They have this weekend off before returning to action on Sept. 17, when they play host to Western Carolina in a SoCon game at Bristol Motor Speedway.