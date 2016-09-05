Battle at Bristol the biggest, but not the first, football game at BMS

But it won’t be the first.

While the Battle at Bristol is a spectacle that has been years in the making, football at BMS is actually a concept that is as old as the track itself.

Back on July 30, 1961, the stars of NASCAR converged at the newly constructed Bristol International Speedway for the first time. As they competed in the inaugural Volunteer 500, a football field complete with goal posts sat in the middle of the infield.

The field had been constructed to host an NFL exhibition game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, which was eventually contested in September 1961.

Some of the notable Redskins on the roster in 1961 included four-time Pro-Bowlers Norm Snead and Bob Toneff. Meanwhile, the Eagles boasted future Hall of Famers Sonny Jurgensen and Tommy McDonald as well as nine-time Pro-Bowl selection Maxie Baughan.

As it happened, the fortunes of the two teams went in opposite directions once they left Bristol. The Eagles soared to a 10-4 season under the direction of first-year head coach Nick Skorich, who took over the job from Buck Shaw. Shaw retired after leading the Eagles to a championship in 1960.

Bill McPeak was also in his first season as the Redskins head coach, but his squad struggled to a 1-12-1 mark in 1961. To this day, it remains the worst season in franchise history.

In many ways, the Battle at Bristol will showcase the amazing evolution of the half-mile short track over the past half century. When the Eagles and Redskins played in the infield back in 1961, they met in front of fans seated on concrete bleachers in a facility that could only seat 12,000. Farmland stretched as far as the eye could see.

Fifty-five years later, the Hokies and Volunteers will enter a hulking steel structure that seats over 150,000 fans. Under a giant four-sided video screen known as Colossus, the two teams will play in front of a sellout crowd, ensuring that the event shatters the record for the most-attended football game in history.

In addition to showcasing the evolution of the track, the Battle at Bristol also offers proof that football has ascended to the lofty status of America’s pastime. Back in 1961, baseball was unquestionably the national sport with football still trying to gain a foothold. The NFL and AFL had not yet merged, meaning the Super Bowl wasn’t even on the horizon.

And now a single football game has the power to draw hundreds of thousands of fans to a border town in the hills of Tennessee, where they will file into the stands and peer down on the same 360-foot by 160-foot spot where the Eagles and Redskins once tread.