Stopping Kennesaw State's option key for Bucs

The Owls ran ETSU off the field in a 56-16 season-opening victory last year and pretty much continued a similar pace for the rest of the season.

“They’ve done a good job with what they do and they’ve got a very experienced quarterback, which gives them a little better situation than a lot of teams,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

Stopping an attack that rushed for 416 yards against them will be the key for the Bucs. Kennesaw State went on to average 293 rushing yards a game to lead the Big South and rank sixth nationally.

“Last year we were so young and it was the first game for a lot of us,” ETSU linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “We now know what to expect. The defense has to make plays so we can get the ball back into the hands of our offense.”

That didn’t happen too often in last year’s opener. The Bucs held a 13-7 lead late in the second quarter before things began to go awry.

“The first half we played them just about as well as we could play and then it just blew up,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “We were ahead, then we were behind and after that we had some really, really bad plays that got us way behind. Pretty soon the game got out of hand.”

The Bucs gave up three touchdowns in a three-minute span from the end of the second quarter to the beginning of the third. What had been a promising opening 27 minutes melted into a disastrous final 33.

ETSU couldn’t stop the Kennesaw State option attack, led by quarterback Trey White, who is back under center again this season. The Owls posted three touchdowns of more than 40 yards and scored 49 unanswered points.

“The fourth quarter, we played way too much defense,” Torbush said. “We couldn’t convert some third downs on offense and that’s just the opposite of what you want to do against a wishbone-type of team because if they keep you out on the field, they’re going to wear you down and get you tired.”

That’s what happened to the Bucs, who were playing their first game with a roster full of freshmen.

“We were in position several times to make plays last year and we didn’t,” Torbush said. “It was more about the third and fourth quarters we got a little bit tired and couldn’t make plays. We missed some tackles at some misopportune times. They had a little 3-, 4-yard stop route and we missed a tackle and they ended up taking it 70 yards for a touchdown.

“Hopefully this year we will make those tackles because of maturity, because we have more depth.”

That defensive depth is the Bucs’ biggest hope this year. In several spots, players who started last season are listed as second-teamers now.

“It was the third and fourth quarter we got tired and couldn’t make a play,” Torbush said. “Those same guys won’t have to play 60 or 70 plays in a row.”

Offensively, ETSU is led by quarterback Austin Herink, a sophomore lefty. He completed 60 percent of his passes last year playing behind an offensive line that allowed 35 sacks throughout the season.

“There’s no question he’s separated himself,” Torbush said about Herink. “He’s become one of the best leaders we’ve got. There’s no doubt it’s his position. He’s shown us the leadership he needs to have.

“He needs to understand he’s a lot better runner than he he probably gave himself credit for when he got here, and he’s throwing the ball well.”

A stronger and more experienced supporting cast can only help Herink’s chances this season.

“I think our offensive line is so much better than they were last year,” Torbush said. “That should give him a chance to drop back and throw it on rhythm instead of dropping back and running for his life.”

After Saturday’s game, the Bucs have a week off to prepare for their game at Bristol Motor Speedway against Western Carolina.