High school roundup: Cloudland's Arnett rushes for 341 yards, four touchdowns

The Highlanders scored 22 unanswered points to pull away after the Eagles led early in the game.

Preston Benfield added a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tristen Lacy in addition to a rushing score.

MORRISTOWN WEST 28

DAVID CROCKETT 8

MORRISTOWN — The Pioneers scored twice in the second half, once off a punt snapped out of the end zone and another time on a four-yard run by T.K. Hill in the loss to the Trojans.

John Foreback hit a 54-yard pass to CJ Livesay for the game’s first score. Daymion Blevins raced in from 15 yards out to put West up 14-0 at the half.

West came out firing in the third quarter with Foreback finding an open Luke Phlllips on a 27-yard touchdown for a 21-0 lead.

Crockett had its two scores, with Jacob Miller’s 32-yard run setting up Hill’s touchdown, before West iced the game with a fourth-quarter touchdown

MORRISTOWN EAST 24

TENNESSEE HIGH 7

BRISTOL — Dylan Noe threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Hurricanes over the Vikings.

Dylan Noe had touchdown passes of 25 and 14 yards to Tanner Coley and Jacob Ward to give the Hurricanes an early 14-0 lead.

The Vikings cut the lead to one score after recovering a fumble, but they weren’t able to muster much offense in the second half.

SULLIVAN EAST 33

GRAINGER 24

RUTLEDGE —Matt Nixon had three rushing touchdowns and the Patriots pulled away from the Grizzlies in the second half.

Aaron Frye connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Griffith in the second quarter to give East a 19-16 lead at the half.

Jake Crumley returned a blocked punt 39 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots’ first score.

CHEROKEE 58

SULLIVAN CENTRAL 6

ROGERSVILLE — It was an inspired effort for the Chiefs with quarterback J.T. Brooks attending his first game since a football injury left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The Chiefs led 58-0 at the half as quarterback Collin Trent accounted for three touchdowns and they scored three touchdowns off turnovers.

GREENEVILLE 45

VOLUNTEER 0

GREENEVILLE — The Greene Devils racked up 506 yards of total offense in the rout of the Falcons.

Starting quarterback Cade Ballard passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while backup Nash Newberry completed 3 of 3 passes for 59 yards,

Donavan Barner had 11 rushes for 103 yards and Seth Crawford led the receiving corps with 108 yards.

UNICOI COUNTY 35

WEST GREENE 13

ERWIN — Quarterback Kendrick Williams had three first-half touchdown passes and Owen Nicholson added a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Blue Devils roasted the Buffaloes.

Williams connected with Shaddon Peavyhouse for two first-half scores. He added a 63-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter as Unicoi County led 28-0 at the half.

Dylan Lewis copied Nicholson’s earlier antics with his own interception return for a touchdown in the second half.

HAMPTON 52

COSBY 7

COSBY — Behind the dual rushing attack from Adam McClain and Hunter Davenport, the Bulldogs romped to the easy victory.

McClain had nine carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns, while Davenport had six carries for 97 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown. Matt Hughes added 70 yards and a touchdown and C.J. Wilson lined up at fullback for a five-yard run up the middle.

Alex Hardin, playing at quarterback, hit 7 of 8 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

UNAKA 56

CONCORD CHRISTIAN 33

ELIZABETHTON — Hunter Bentley had four first-half touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, to lead the Rangers to the blowout win.

Using a balanced attack, Blake King completed 9 of 16 passes in the first half for 188 yards and three touchdowns.