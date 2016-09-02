Happy Valley storms past North with fourth-quarter rally

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter down 24-14 and responded with 27 unanswered points to leave with the win and improve to 2-0 in their first league game of the season.

“We have great players and assistant coaches,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “We executed and started throwing the ball when they were jamming the box. We had to open the air attack. Our guys just felt it. I’m at a loss of words.”

Happy Valley carried a drive over from the third to fourth quarter inside the five yard line as the final quarter started. It was a Dustin Sams scoring run from the 2-yard line to start the comeback as the Warriors trailed 24-21 with 11:15 remaining.

The go-ahead touchdown drive had to cover some distance. Sullivan North’s Trey Burk punted and put the Warriors at their own 8. Sage Haun completed five passes on the 11-play drive including one to Austin Hicks for the last nine yards for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Sullivan North coughed the ball up on their next possession to give the Warriors the ball 26 yards from the endzone. That drive was capped when Haun connected with Skylar Hyatt for a 24-yard score.

Haun was 17-for-23 through the air for 215 yards and four touchdowns with Hyatt catching six balls for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The other touchdown connection between Haun and Hyatt was on the game’s first possession that covered 16 yards. Kal Norman was on the other end of Haun’s other touchdown pass which traveled 25 yards.

On the ensuing kickoff Dylan Townsend dribbled the ball down the field where it was not recovered by a fleet of Golden Raiders watching it. The Warriors recovered and on the third play Hicks rumbled and stumbled for a 31-yard touchdown march with just over two minutes left.

Hicks finished with 74 rushing yards on nine carries. Dylan Street posted a 102-yard performance on the ground on a dozen carries as the Warriors churned out 216 rushing yards.

Sullivan North, now 2-1 on the season, reeled off the last 18 points of the first half. Christian Arnold was responsible for two scores and had to work extra for one. He ran the ball in for an apparent 78-yard score, but offsetting penalties during the play brought the ball back.

Two plays later Arnold was on the receiving end of a Peyton Robinson screen pass that went for 80 yards. That made the score 18-14 with 4:48 on the second quarter clock. Arnold had a rushing score on the first drive in the third quarter to put the home side up 24-14 at that point.

Arnold finished the game with 14 runs for 82 yards and a catch for 80 more yards. He had a 3 yard touchdown run on the Golden Raiders’ first possession. He also was on at least six tackles with 29 kickoff return yards.

Happy Valley steps out of the conference and welcomes rival Unicoi County next week.