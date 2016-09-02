Elizabethton shuts out Johnson County

The Cyclones got 205 total yards from sophomore quarterback Carter Everett, and 151 yards rushing from Jacob Turner in a 47-0 pounding of Johnson County in the Region 1-3A football opener for both teams Friday night at Arnold Field.

Elizabethton, coming off a double-overtime loss to rival Science Hill, improved to 1-1 on the season.

“We just wanted to get a good game in and play solid,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten, whose team racked up 525 yards of total offense. “We had a sour taste in our mouth all week, and I’m just proud of the way our kids came out and really played tonight.”

Everett said the Cyclones were more than ready.

“Friday couldn’t come fast enough this week,” he said. “I was ready to play. We were all ready to play. The offensive line played great. We wanted to play with the same intensity as last week, and we did, and it worked out.”

Elizabethton struck first with Everett’s 1-yard plunge capping off the first drive. Later in the first quarter, Everett hit Evan Perkins for a 15-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0.

Johnson County drove to the Cyclones’ 3-yard line, but were unable to punch in a score early in the second quarter. Elizabethton’s Nestor Grubb recovered a fumble on a third-down play to squash the scoring opportunity.

The Cyclones responded with a 6-yard touchdown run from Everett to make it 20-0.

“I was really proud tonight,” said Witten. “(The Longhorns) were kind of playing an in-between coverage, and I was proud of Carter’s decision making and taking off and running with it. He’s showing us better that he can run the football. In high school football, if you have a dual-threat quarterback, it makes you really tough to stop.”

Then Everett hooked up with Conner Johnson on a stop-and-go route for a 60-yard touchdown connection to make it 27-0.

“The line made some good blocks, and that allowed Carter to place the ball where I could go out and make a play,” said Johnson, who totaled 107 yards receiving and two scores.

Everett finished 8 of 12 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He added eight rushes for 66 yards. As a team the Cyclones had 332 yards rushing on 40 carries, and 193 yards passing.

Teammate Logan Norman totaled 68 yards on 11 carries. Corey Russell had 41 yards rushing, 33 passing and 38 receiving for a total of 112 yards of offense.

The defense limted Johnson County to 74 yards rushing on 32 attempts. The Cyclones also got an interception from Bailey Gwinn, and recovered two of Johnson County’s three fumbles.

Turner, who averaged 15 yards per carry, added a six-yard scoring run — one play after a 75-yard burst to make it 34-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Corey Russell took a lateral from Everett before hitting Johnson with a 33-yard scoring strike to make it 41-0.

Austin Outland capped off the scoring with a dandy 20-yard touchdown run.

Overall, Witten said he’s liking what he is seeing from this squad.

“We’ve got a great football team, and our kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do,” said Witten. “I think the best thing about our football team is we’re putting some drives together.”

For the Longhorns, Nathan Arnold was 5 of 12 passing for 107 yards. Shane Greer had two catches for 78 yards.

Elizabethton travels to play Daniel Boone on Friday while the Longhorns, who fell to 0-3, visit Sullivan Central.