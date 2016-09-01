Kennesaw State expects Bucs' best shot

This time around, Kennesaw State is certain of one thing heading into Saturday night’s season opener. The Bucs will be motivated after being thrashed last season.

“They’re going to come in highly motivated,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “I’m sure they would love nothing better … if I’m (ETSU) Coach (Carl) Torbush, I’m sure I’m communicating with them right now that they have an opportunity to come to our place and do what we did to them. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Bohannon says he expects a better fight from ETSU this time around. The game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. in Fifth Third Bank Stadium, where Kennesaw State went 5-1 last season.

“They’re definitely growing a a program,” Bohannon said. “They’re getting better. They made some changes to their roster, especially defensively.”

Last season, the Owls came to Johnson City and beat the Bucs, 56-16, in the first game for the two programs. ETSU was playing its first game after a 12-year absence from college football and Kennesaw State was playing its first game ever.

The game propelled the Owls to a 5-1 start. For a while they were the talk of the Football Championship Subdivision.

Then they lost five of their last six games to finish 6-5.

“We had a lot of close games last year,” said Bohannon, whose team held its own in a 28-14 loss to Charleston Southern, an FCS playoff team. “We came out of the gate playing really hard, and about halfway through the season, it fell off tremendously.”

The owls use the spread option offense, and it wore ETSU down last year. They rushed for 416 yards and had three touchdowns of more than 40 yards.

Kennesaw State went on to lead the Big South in rushing, averaging 293 yards per game. That ranked sixth nationally.

Making it all happen was quarterback Trey White, a transfer from The Citadel, who rushed for 964 yards and passed for 1,069. He nearly became the first player in Big South history to rush and pass from 1,000 yards.

"Everybody in the country is the same," Bohannon said. "They're tired of beating on each other and ready to go play somebdy else. And we're ready to get to the gates and do that as well."