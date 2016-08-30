Bucs have new outlook this season

As the Bucs entered last season, nobody knew what to expect. The players had never been in a college football game, they really didn’t have any size and the program was brand new.

In short, the team was expected to struggle on the field, and it did, winning just twice in 11 games.

Now, with a year of learning experiences to look back on, the Bucs have a new outlook. They’re still building a program, but they’ll pay a little more attention to the scoreboard this season.

“It’s a lot more important for us to win ballgames this year than it was last year,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “Last year we were trying to build this program to where it needs to be. I think it’s very, very important that we take a step forward as far as winning football games.

“I think we’re better at every postion across the board, amd we need to be. It’s the time this year that we need to jump up a notch and play a lot better than we did.”

It all starts Saturday night when the Bucs pay a visit to Kennesaw State to open the season. In a battle of new programs, the Owls hammered ETSU last year 56-16.

ETSU’s lineup — its depth chart was released on Monday — is a mixture of holdovers from last year, red-shirt freshmen who sat out last year and a handful of upperclassmen, most of them transfers.

Matt Pike kept his job as the starting center after seemingly losing it to Myles Smith midway through preseason camp. “Matthew Pike was an 11-game starter last year and he did a really nice job for us,” Torbush said. “I think he did OK early in the two-a-day camp, but Myles Smith did a better job. Last couple of scrimmages, we felt like Matt had really worked hard to get his position back.”

Center appears to be a position that might change week to week unless one of them grabs the job and hangs onto it.

“It’s great,” Torbush said. “Hopfeully that thing will keep going back and forth because if it does, then both guys will get better as football players. Any time we have competition, it will make us a better football team.”

Torbush is looking forward to seeing how much improvement the offensive line as a whole shows.

“They are bigger and stronger,” Torbush said, “and that ought to enable us to make some of the third down and one, third down and two, third down and three that last year we didnt make, and quite honestly it cost us a couple of ballgames.”

Several freshmen made the travel squad, and Torbush says if any of them play, they’ll play a lot.

“I’m not going to mention names until after they play because we might try to hold them,” he said.

The coach prefers to red-shirt as many freshmen as he can, allowing them time to grow and learn the system more before they see live action.

“Once we make a commitment to play them, they’re going to play,” he said. “It’s not going to be that we’re going to play them five or six plays a game and special teams and waste a year of eligibility. If we play them, they’re not only going to play on special teams, they’re going to play on offense or defense.”