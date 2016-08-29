Kennesaw State to be measuring stick for Bucs

“I’m glad we get to open up with Kennesaw State because it gives us the best opportunity to see how much improvement we have made since a year ago,” Torbush said Monday during his first weekly news conference of the season. “Both of us have the majority of our team back and it will be a good test for our guys. We are bigger, faster and stronger this year, but so are they.”

The Bucs open the season Saturday at Kennesaw, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

ETSU has plenty of room for improvement from last year’s opener. Kennesaw State won the battle of first-year programs, 56-16, at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

“Last year’s game was close for a half, but things blew up on us after halftime,” said Torbush, whose team went on to post a 2-9 record. “Kennesaw State won six games as a new program and they did a nice job in the Big South Conference. Last season’s success says a lot about their team and coaching staff.”

The Bucs were beating the Owls 13-7 with less than two minutes to go in the first half before things began to fall apart. Kennesaw State scored two touchdowns 38 seconds apart to begin the onslaught.

“We gave up too many big plays and got worn out in the second half,” Torbush said. “Kennesaw wants to keep you on the field and make you tired. We need to be prepared to tackle and get stops so our defense can get off the field.”

The Bucs unveiled their depth chart on Monday. Matt Pyke retained his starting center spot despite being relegated to the second team behind Myles Smith for much of the preseason camp.

One position with no surprise is quarterback, where Austin Herink is the clear starter. Herink split time with Nick Sexton much of last season, but is likely to see the majority of playing time this year.

“I don’t think I played looking over my shoulder last year,” Herink said. “I knew what the situation was going into it last season. I wanted to go out and make the most of the opportunity that was given to me. Our coaching staff knows more about the game than we do. We have to trust the process. I want to go out there, play my best and do whatever I can to help the team.”

Only one true freshman — 267-pound defensive tackle Austin Rowan — was on the depth chart, but Torbush said he won’t hesitate to use other freshmen if they can help the team.

“If we have a freshman that is better, we are going to play them,” he said. “We have several freshmen that have the chance to jump in and play this year. Once we make the commitment to play them, they will play.”

The Bucs’ starting secondary consists of four upperclassmen, a rarity on a team full of mostly red-shirt freshmen and sophomores. Transfers Ryan Powers and Paul Hunter are the starting safeties, while Daren Ardis and Tavian Lott are the cornerbacks.

Also, ETSU announced Monday that single-game tickets are on sale now. Reserved seating for five home games at Kermit Tipton Stadium can be bought at ETSUBucs.com or by calling (423) 439-3878.

In addition, tickets to the Sept. 17 game against Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway by calling (423) 274-7865.

Ticket prices start at $20.