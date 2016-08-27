Flannigan goes from spectator to gridiron hero in six days

Senior soccer player Leeland Flannigan was smack dab in the middle of the revelry as the Trailblazers put a 26-6 whipping on Sullivan South. It would take a real nitpicker to find fault in Boone’s performance, especially since the ‘Blazers had just won their first game of the 2016 season after going 1-9 last year. Aside from a couple missed extra points, it was all Boone.

But those two unsuccessful PAT kicks got a couple of Flannigan’s classmates curious as to whether the lifelong soccer player could use his big right foot to put a football through the uprights.

“A couple guys in my class bet me that I wouldn't come out for the team,” Flannigan said. “I talked to our kicker from last year, and he taught me to kick on Saturday after the game. Then I talked to coach (Jeremy Jenkins) Monday and he let me try out Monday. Since then, I've been out here practicing getting ready for this.”

By this, Flannigan meant Friday’s home opener against the Cherokee Chiefs. Six days after taking his first serious attempts at kicking a football, Flannigan was under the bright lights handling the kicking duties for the ‘Blazers. Friday’s game turned out to be a real barnburner as both teams scored three touchdowns. In the end, Flannigan’s three PAT kicks were the difference as the ‘Blazers moved to 2-0 with a 21-18 victory.

Jenkins has been coaching for a long time, but even he was left shaking his head about picking up a kicker in roughly the same manner NFL teams grab players off the waiver wire.

“The soccer player came to us this week and wanted to try it,” Jenkins said. “He did pretty good for us to be a mid-week steal there.”

To the outside observer, Flanningan’s transition from the soccer pitch to the gridiron might seem like a fairly smooth proposition — see the ball, kick the ball. But Flannigan said he actually had to set aside the soccer fundamentals that have been ingrained in him for years in order to kick a football. In fact, the two motions are so different that his leg was sore all week as he used a different set of muscles to kick the football.

“In soccer, you bend your knee and you come across,” Flannigan said. “With football, you want to be square. You don't bend it or anything. It's a dead straight movement.”

Six days into his new career, Flannigan said it felt great to be able to contribute to a Daniel Boone victory. He’s cheered on the football team from the bleachers for three years, and now Flannigan is getting a kick out of an unforeseen opportunity to help the Trailblazers in a more tangible way.

“I wanted to be part of the team,” he said. “And I didn’t want to lose that bet.”