'Toppers go 2 OTs for win over Cyclones

Four quarters couldn't settle the issue, and neither of these teams would have wanted to leave this epic battle with a tie. In one of the most thrilling games in the history of a long rivalry, Science Hill made back-to-back plays in the second overtime to earn a tremendously heart-fought battle, 28-21 over Elizabethton in the season opener for both teams at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday night.

A standing-room only crowd of over 5,000 watched these rivals go back and forth, and scrap to the final play.

In the second overtime, Science Hill forged ahead as Tate Overbay made a superb grab of Jake Blankenship's 15-yard pass in the corner of the end zone.

"It was a nicely thrown ball, and (Overbay) is just a great kid," said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. "When good things happen to good people, it's just a pleasure. He's going to have a great year. He's a great football player."

Quinn Boyle nailed the extra point, and the Cyclones had one last shot.

However, defensive back Colby Martin stepped in front of a slant pattern on first down and got his hands underneath the ball as he fell to the ground. The interception was the game's final play, touching off a wild Science Hill celebration.

"I knew I had to be up really hard right there," said Martin. "So I took a couple of read steps, dropped back, and the ball came right to me. It was an amazing feeling.

"Give it up to Elizabethton. That's a great football team. They gave us a great run. But I want to give all the glory to God for giving me the blessing to be able to come out here and play this sport."

For Elizabethton it was heartache upon heartache. More than once, it appeared the Cyclones were going to get their first win over Science Hill since 2009. Instead they lost for the 13th time in 14 tries in the series.

Elizabethton took a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter on Carter Everett's 17-yard run.

But the first heart blow came from the Hilltoppers' Ahmik Watterson, who blazed an 83-yard path on the first play of the fourth quarter. It took him just 12 seconds to record the touchdown despite needing time early to avoid a few defenders.

"My boy Watterson," said Martin. "We knew he could run the ball. He did it in JV. We waited all week. We put him in and said, he's got the speed to do it. He gets in and gets it done. I had faith in him the whole time."

The Cyclones again appeared destined to win when Corey Russell scored from one yard out with 2:56 left in the game.

After a kickoff out of bounds, Watterson struck again. He found a seam, and this time took 11 seconds to run -- make that fly -- 65 yards to again knot the game. Watterson finished with 193 yards on just six carries.

However, on the extra point, Science Hill was hit with a personal foul. That forced a kickoff from the 20-yard line, and Russell's 35-yard return set Elizabethton up at the 40-yard line. A few plays later, Russell delivered the highlight of highlights. He made a turning, falling one-hand grab of Everett's pass for a first down at Science Hill's 17-yard line.

"It may surprise some folks, but it doesn't surprise us," said Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten. "If anybody wants to argue who is the best football player around here, I will make my argument any day."

Again, it seemed like it was the Cyclones' game to win.

However, Elizabethton opted to settle for a field goal, having Everett run to the middle of the field on third down to position for the kick. The field goal unit rushed onto the field as time clicked down in regulation. The attempt was blocked, and overtime resulted.

In the first overtime, Everett was stopped about one-half yard short of the goal line on fourth down. But the Hilltoppers couldn't take advantage. A chop block pushed them back, and a 37-yard field attempt was wide right.

Way back in the first quarter, Elizabethton got on the scoreboard first as Everett connected with Conner Johnson. The well-placed throw and tough catch gave the Cyclones a 7-0 advantage.

But Science Hill quickly answered on Jaylan Adams' 9-yard scoring run. Adams had 51 yards rushing and 47 passing before getting injured near the end of the first half. He did not return for the second half. Blankenship was 4 of 6 for 50 yards passing in a relief role.

Russell led the Cyclones with 53 yards rushing. He also added 29 receiving, and 68 return yards.

Everett was 13 of 21 for 161 yards passing. He also rushed for 38 yards. Johnson totaled 95 yards receiving on three catches.

Jacob Turner added 45 yards rushing.

"Even though this loss is going to sting a lot, we've got to come back even more focused," he said. "Everybody left it on field. We played with a lot of heart. We've just got to keep going, go 14-0 and win the state."

Witten agreed it was a tough loss.

"It's going to hurt," said Witten. "We've got to learn to get over it real quick. I'm just proud of my kids, and love my kids. Six quarters in the first game, it was just a battle. I'm just speechless. What can you say about our effort tonight."

