High school roundup: Happy Valley, Hampton romp to big wins

Haun completed 4 of 5 passes for 138 yards and threw touchdown passes to Dylan Street and Skyler Hyatt.

Dustun Sams led the way on the ground with five rushes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Street had 40 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with his TD catch.

Preston Benfield led Cloudland with 64 rushing yards.

Hampton 54, Johnson County 22

MOUNTAIN CITY — Adam McClain had touchdown runs of 76, 13 and five yards to lead the Bulldogs to the road win over the Longhorns.

Jacob Russell threw touchdown passes of 45 and 25 yards to Dakota Crumley, and he also scored five times on two-point conversion runs.

Devin Ford added an 18-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, while Skyler Cole had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Johnson County had taken an early lead on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Arnold to Bud Icenhour.

Arnold connected with Shane Greer on a 16-yard TD pass later in the half. Gage Hampton scored the other Longhorn touchdown on a 1-yard run, which was set up by a 37-yard pass play from Arnold to Icenhour.

Tennessee High 48, Sullivan South 21

BRISTOL — The Vikings (1-1) started strong and finished strong, leading wire to wire in a win over the Rebels.

Tennessee High led wire to wire, but after the Rebels scratched back within 24-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Lucas Stricker, the Vikes scored three touchdowns in the final 6:40 to wrap up the win.

Tennessee High quarterback Courtland Carter ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, finishing with 217 total yards of offense — 144 rushing and 73 passing.

Austin Henson was the recipient of Carter’s lone touchdown pass, which came with just 7.7 seconds remaining in the half and staked the Vikings to a 17-7 advantage at the break.

Henson also snared two interceptions and made a pivotal South quarterback Ethan Ward ran for 166 yards and a touchdown, also throwing a TD to Ahmad Lovell on a 37-yard catch-and-run play. South had 338 yards of offense, 248 of them coming after halftime.