Crockett shuts out Howard for second straight year

The Pioneers had five fumble recoveries and defeated Chattanooga Howard 12-0 on Friday night at the Pioneer Field.

The key recovery came midway through the fourth quarter with the Pioneers clinging to a one-touchdown lead.

Howard fumbled on a lateral for the third time in the game, and Dylan Royston came up with the ball on the 2-yard line. Two plays later, Cole Ricker went in for the touchdown to pretty much end the game.

“I just got to give credit to my teammates,” Royston said. “They saw the ball and they were yelling at me to get on it.”

Crockett evened its record at 1-1 while the Tigers fell to 0-2.

Royston’s night was extra special since his brother, Hunter, also came up with a fumble recovery.

“It’s special to have your brother out here playing with you,” he said. “It’s great we were both able to get the job done.”

In addition, Justin Eib forced two fumbles and had two recoveries, while Logan Foster came up with the other recovery.

As a unit, the Crockett defense held Howard to just 55 rushing yards on 46 carries. They also held the Tigers to 0-for-7 passing.

“It’s the best defensive effort since I’ve been down here,” Coach Jeremy Bosken said. “Those boys just came out here and played their hearts out. They just worked hard.”

The defense was able to consistently get pressure on Howard quarterback Vincent Bowling.

John Kollie and Johnny Barnett had big games on the defensive side of the ball as did lineman Kyle Mann and Ausitn Lewis.

“They’re a big fast, physical team,” Lewis said. “Their linemen were bigger than anyone we’ve got. But, Kyle Mann kept disrupting everything. When they did get the ball off, we adjusted from there.”

The offense came through with just enough plays to seal the victory.

Crockett was led by T.K. Hill, who finished with 17 carries for 63 rushing yards, and Darian DeLapp, who had five carries for 45 yards.

DeLapp provided the only touchdown of the first half with a 32-yard run around the left side.

His touchdown came after a 30-yard screen pass from Cade Larkin to Hill was called off the scoreboard for an ineligible receiver downfield.

Bosken was glad to win the home opener and see such an inspired effort from the defense.

“Our coaches did an amazing job this week getting those guys prepared,” Bosken said. “They hunkered down. We knew coming in that our defense was our rock and it showed tonight.”

Crockett plays Morristown West next Friday night in a first Region 1-5A game of the season.