Boone escapes Cherokee to move to 2-0

The Trailblazers went back to an old-school running attack and got a pair of crucial stops from their defense to escape with a 21-18 victory over the Chiefs to move to 2-0. With the win, Boone doubled its win total from a year ago and will now enjoy a bye week after a hard-fought win.

“I thought our kids did a really good job getting those tough yards, with our offensive line and our tight ends blocking,” said Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins. “We really just took control of the line of scrimmage when we had to.”

After going to the air to pick up a win over Sullivan South last week, the Trailblazers came out and found themselves lineup against a Cherokee defense intent on taking away the pass.

“After what we did to South, they knew we could throw the ball,” said Boone quarterback Noah Shelton. “They put two high safeties up there and we knew we’d have to run the ball between the tackles.”

So Jenkins went back into his file cabinet and pulled out some old-school, smashmouth run plays that helped the ‘Blazers batter their way up and down the field.

Shelton and Mason Mounger did the bulk of the damage behind a physical offensive line. Shelton ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to put Boone up 14-6, but after a roughing the passer penalty gave the Chiefs one untimed down at the end of the second quarter, Cherokee quarterback Collin Trent found Jeremiah Bragg in the end zone to pull the Chiefs within two points at halftime.

The Chiefs actually went ahead 18-14 on a 68-yard TD run by Trent with 9:56 left in the third quarter, but the ‘Blazers answered with another TD run from Shelton to take the lead for good at 21-18.

Mounger had an outstanding game, finishing with 128 yards on 20 carries, but an uncharacteristic fumble in the fourth quarter set the Chiefs up in the red zone with a chance to go back ahead midway through the fourth quarter.

Boone’s defense came up huge, however, getting a stop on fourth-and-1 at the 11-yard line to get the ball back.

“I had a good feeling we were going to win when we stopped them there,” said Shelton, who finished with 98 yards on 16 carries.

From there, Mounger and Shelton ran the clock down under a minute and left the Chiefs with a couple final desperation plays. Boone’s defense was able to get Bragg on the ground after time expired to end the game.

Bragg ran for 121 yards on 12 carries while Trent ran for 129 yards, threw for 120 and accounted for all three Cherokee touchdowns.