Bucs' scrimmage gets Pritchard back in action

And the senior receiver from Johnson City made up for the lost time by catching five passes for 52 yards.

"It felt great," Pritchard said. "I've been out for a couple weeks recovering from my shoulder, so to get out here and go full felt wonderful."

Pritchard said the time away from the practice field was tough.

"Mentally, it was destroying me," he said. "I was telling the trainer every day, I've got to get out there. It's getting better.

Our great training staff, they had me back in less than two weeks. Everything's good to go."

The team's third preseason scrimmage featured a defensive touchdown, perfect field goal kicking and just enough offense to make it exciting.

"Both sides of the ball did some good things," ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

Dylan Wieger, a red-shirt freshman quarterback from Kingsport, threw a touchdown pass on his first series.

"We've been working hard all fall and for it to come together is a lot of fun," Wieger said.

Then he admitted his touchdown pass, a 32-yarder to Caleb Woody, wasn't designed the way it happened. Wieger rolled right and held the ball a long time, finally finding Woody slicing through the secondary.

"Believe it or not, that was actually a busted play, but we won't get into that," Wieger said with a smile. "We take what the defense gives us. We had a receiver down field making something happen and a great play came out of it."

The Bucs tried three field goals and made them all. JJ Jerman, the incumbent kicker, connected from 36 yards out. Joe DeFatta, who recently arrived as a transfer from Middle Tennessee State, went 2 for 2, including a 47-yard attempt.

"We tried to put the kicking game in the scrimmage to make sure we have everything covered," Torbush said. "I thought we did a good job in the kicking game. I was very pleased with that."

Backup quarterback Nick Sexton was the scrimmage's leading rusher with 68 yards on five carries. He also connected with tight end Dylan Dockery on a 31-yard touchdown pass. He also completed 8 of 10 passes for 99 yards.

Starting quarterback Austin Herink completed 6 of 8 passes for 107 yards. Wieger was 6 of 9 for 88 yards.

Freshman Dontavious Monroe was the leading gainer among running backs with 49 yards on eight carries. Matt Thompson had 21 yards on five attempts, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Alonzo Francois had the defensive touchdown, a 54-yard fumble return.

Defensively, Jevon Gooden had seven tackles and freshman JD Griffin had six.

"Everybody's excited," Pritchard said. "The atmosphere is great. The enthusiasm's rising. I think we're ready. I think we've all got tired of hitting our own colors. We'll be excited to hit some other colors on the other side of the ball."

Torbush wasn't about to declare his team ready to open the season, but he does have another week of practice before the Sept. 3 season open at Kennesaw State.

"We're where we need to be going into next week," Torbush said. "It is here. It's time to play."