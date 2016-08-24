Bucs ready for final scrimmage; Lott named to Senior Bowl list

It was especially true for one player, who wanted to show he was deserving of a preseason honor.

Senior defensive back Tavian Lott was named to the Senior Bowl Watch List after starting all 11 games for the Bucs last season.

He had 31 tackles (18 solo) and two interceptions a year ago. His high mark was eight tackles (six solo) against St. Francis. Heading into this new season, he looks at the honor as motivation instead of extra pressure.

“It doesn’t put any pressure on me at all,” Lott said. “It’s really an honor to be on there. If look at the watch list, you have guys from Alabama and LSU. I just come out here with a positive mindset and try to stay humble.”

For fans who want to get an early look at Lott and the rest of the team, the Bucs have their third and final scrimmage Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Kermit Tipton Stadium.

It’s Fan Appreciation Night where fans will receive an ETSU football schedule poster and have a chance to meet players and get autographs after the scrimmage.

For some players, it’s an audition to become part of the traveling team before a season opener at Kennesaw State on Sept. 3.

“We’ll have some guys the scrimmage will determine whether they travel that first game,” coach Carl Torbush said. “I think our two-deep is basically solidified, but the next group of guys, the special teams guys, who are going to be the guys we weren’t counting on, a lot of that will be going on.”

Much of Wednesday’s practice concentrated on matching up against the Owls in the opener. The defense went against the scout team who ran Kennesaw’s triple option, while the offense spent much of the past two days working on blocking schemes and the short passing game. Starting quarterback Austin Herink talked about how important that repetition is to the offense’s success.

“It’s about the timing, getting used to where certain guys are going to be and how they run certain routes,” Herink said. “When you work on the timing passing game, it’s about getting in a rhythm with everyone.”

Torbush also wants to stay in rhythm with the local community and he encouraged fans to attend the scrimmage, which is free to the public.

“It’s going to be fun to see where we’re at,” Torbush said. “It gives us a chance to go on the turf and see how guys will respond to it.

“Hopefully, we will have a good crowd and we want to invite everyone out. It starts at 7 o’clock so it should be cool and we’re giving those posters out after the scrimmage so fans can come get autographs and have a good time.”