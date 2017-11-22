Holiday Sliders are the perfect answer for Thanksgiving leftovers

Few would argue that Thanksgiving and Christmas leftovers are so wonderful that they occasionally incite brawls around the dinner table. Okay, maybe brawl is a bit of an exaggeration, but pouting and eye rolling are commonplace. The way to tame these savage family members and friends is to make WAY too much food. Everyone then proceeds to half-complain “This is WAY too much food.” And then the chefs say “What are we going to do with all this FOOD?”

This is where the butter bowls and whipped topping bowls come into the game. For you young folks who may not remember, before we had access to beautiful, jewel-toned, disposable storage containers, every Southern woman worth her salt had a stack of margarine and Cool Whip bowls in her cupboard that would touch the ceiling if stacked end to end.

You were welcome to fill them with extra goodies from the special meal, but you best bring them back clean and ready to use again to avoid getting the stink eye from Momma. Thinking back on this, I must pose a question. The margarine tubs I get, but who was eating all that Cool Whip? It’s good, but mercy that’s a heck of a lot of whipped cream. I’ll just leave that right there.

Today’s recipe was inspired by those cute little ham rolls with the poppy seeds which were present at nearly every special occasion I remember from childhood, and if you were lucky you got a bowl to take home. This version takes advantage of things you probably have in your cupboard, leftovers in your fridge, and maybe a few things you throw in that cumbersome shopping cart the day before your big meal.

They are a welcome change from traditional dishes and perfect to share with friends when you want a fast and easy appetizer. Most importantly, there are rarely any sliders leftover.

Holiday Sliders

1 2 lb. package thick sliced turkey

1 8 oz. package sliced provolone

1 can jellied cranberry sauce

1/2 cup pecan chips

1/2 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

2 T. Dijon mustard

1 stick salted butter

Chicken broth

allspice, pumpkin pie spice, or cinnamon

12 potato rolls

Large disposable pan

Slice rolls in half and lay out on parchment for easy cleanup. Combine 1 cup of broth, 2 tablespoons of cranberry sauce and 1 tablespoon total of your favorite spice(s) in a medium saucepan over low heat. Whisk until cranberry sauce begins to dissolve and add the turkey (I usually fan the pieces out a bit to absorb more flavor), add some black pepper, put a lid on it, and turn off heat. You just want it warmed through. It’s fine to substitute turkey or ham that’s left over from your meal.

Thoroughly combine remaining cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons Dijon, 2 tablespoons of pecan chips, and a dash or three of spice. Spread top and bottom of each roll with mixture and prepare to assemble sliders. Meanwhile melt butter over low heat and add the rest of the pecan chips.

Cut cheese and turkey into pieces that are easy to layer and equally distribute them on the 12 roll bottoms, ending with cheese. Put tops on and carefully place your sliders in prepared pan. Drizzle the pecan butter over all. Bake at 300 for about 30 minutes or until brown and fragrant. Cheers!

Oh yes, don’t forget the Cool Whip.

Sharon Little is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.