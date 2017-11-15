You can eat healthy and still have dessert

While most sweets are a source of both added sugars and saturated fat, dessert still can be an enjoyable part of an overall well-balanced eating pattern. Follow these tips for holiday treats with less added sugar and saturated fat and more healthy nutrients.

Remember that good things come in small packages. Keeping portion sizes in check is a primary strategy for healthfully incorporating sweets into your eating pattern. Make portion control easier by preparing individualized desserts such as mini-tarts or pies or cut brownies and sheet cakes into 2-inch squares.

Instead of focusing on what to cut out, you can add a nutritious punch by incorporating more nutrient-rich ingredients into your baked goods. For example, add shredded or pureed apple, carrot, pumpkin or banana to your recipes to boost nutrients, moisture and flavor. For some recipes, you can use these ingredients to replace some or all of the butter or oil.

You could also try whole-grain flour in baked goods instead of refined flour to add fiber. Extra fiber keeps you fuller longer. Lastly, try replacing full-fat dairy products with low-fat or fat-free diary. These products retain all the nutrient benefits such as protein and calcium without the extra saturated fat. Low-fat or fat-free Greek yogurt can be a healthier alternative for sour cream or cream cheese in pudding or frosting recipes.

If a substitute simply won’t work, try just leaving some of the added sugar and saturated fat out of the recipe. As a general rule, you can reduce sugar by 25 percent in a recipe without a noticeable difference. For example, if a recipe calls for 4 tablespoons, you can reduce it to 3 tablespoons. Keep in mind that you may need to increase the liquid if you are decreasing the sugar. You can also decrease the amount of butter in a recipe and replace it with a heart-healthy oil.