Beckley’s King Tut cooks up regal fast food

Located in Beckley, West Virginia, King Tut is a place that will surprise you, for several reasons. First, there is no connection whatsoever to the famous Egyptian king. When the Tutwilers started the business in the 1940s and began trying to figure out what to call it, they simply shortened their name.

With no seating at all inside, car hop service, and a menu featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and onion rings, King Tut at least seems to be a fast food establishment. But the sign out front advertising fresh pies is the first clue that quick cooking is only part of the story.

This roadside drive-in on Beckley’s Eisenhower Avenue makes its breads and its soups from scratch. And the recipes for those pies have been saved since the 1930s.

After the Tutwilers fried their last hushpuppy, the McKay family bought the business. Kenneth McKay, the family matriarch, had big city restaurant experience. She had been an executive with Schrafft’s in New York City, which is listed in Professor Paul Freedman’s recent book, “Ten Restaurants That Changed America.”

New York City was home to several Schrafft’s locations, and the menus were created especially to appeal to working women.

When Kenneth McKay and her family took over at King Tut, she brought several Schrafft’s recipes with her, as well as ones she had used at the Silver Grill inside Higbee’s, a large department store in Cleveland.

In 1955, Kenneth’s son John introduced pizza to Beckley. He first had to give it away. The McKays were frugal people, though, and John devised the pizza burger as a way to use leftover toppings.

Not long after, John created what he called the Nightmare Sandwich, loaded with Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mustard, onions, and cheese. Always the clever promoter, John gave away free packets of Alka-Seltzer with every Nightmare Sandwich.

King Tut Drive-In is in the hands of Kenneth’s grandson Dave McKay today, and he considers those Depression-era cookbooks of his grandmother’s among his most treasured possessions.

“Those recipe books come from a time when everything was expensive and they measured out everything to the last grain of salt,” says Dave, who started running the drive-in after he retired from AT&T in 2004. “And one thing Dad learned was to use items in two or three ways. We make hamburgers fresh every morning and then use the leftovers for meatloaf.”

The King Tut menu fits just about every taste, with Chip Chop Ham, a pot roast sandwich, a meatball hoagie, Swiss steak, fish, oysters, brown beans, and green beans.

I’m told that Beckley had three drive-in restaurants in the 1960s, and people would cruise among them. In order to differentiate his business, John McKay abandoned beer sales to make his drive-in more food-oriented. After serving in World War II, John had been a route salesman for Sexton Foods.

During the days when those Beckley drive-ins were flourishing and open seven days a week, the owners experienced constant problems with staffing. So John and his competitors decided to draw straws to determine the day of the week when each of them would close. John drew Wednesdays, and the drive-in has been closed on that day ever since.

Server Rebecca Bradley says King Tut is a survivor. “When Sonic came in, it didn’t hurt our business. When Cook Out came in, it didn’t hurt our business,” she proudly tells us.

Ordering at King Tut is old school, with no technology. Cars pull onto the lot in numbered lanes, and car hops hand-write orders on pads. Food and drinks are brought out on metal trays that mount on the car window.

Apple, coconut cream, chocolate cream, and cherry cream pies are desserts that would have been common at a New York City Schrafft’s. They’re made daily at King Tut, with no preservatives. Milkshakes are crafted with real ice cream.

Food may come to the car quickly at King Tut, but Dave McKay and his employees continue to honor the standards of quality his grandmother established over 60 years ago.

King Tut Drive-In

301 North Eisenhower Drive

Beckley, West Virginia

www.kingtutdrivein.com

Fred Sauceman’s latest book is “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”