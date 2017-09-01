Longhorn Steakhouse: Come for the Steak, Stay for the Dessert.

The second was a local steakhouse that not only reveled in their being (let’s face it) the only game in town, but (at the time) charged accordingly.

Fifty years on, Johnson City has improved and supported local restaurant development and invited some of the more notable chain steak houses to settle here. One, Longhorn Steakhouse, took a good long look at Johnson City’s restaurant scene before deciding to set up shop here, and we have been the better for it.

Naturally, anything involving steak attracts the attention of dine-around bunch’s Carnivore. So it wasn’t too surprising that our friend gave a big smile to my choice of Longhorn Steakhouse as our destination.

Though Longhorn’s parking lot was busy as pit road at the Food City 500, our server found us a table that seated the four of us in comfort, and gave us a good view of fellow patrons, most of whom appeared to be families with young children. The restaurant’s décor is best termed “Steakhouse Modern,” where faux cowboy gimcracks and “West o’ the Pecos” menu entries make the place look as authentically western as a Six Flags theme park. Fortunately, the cooks at Longhorn Steakhouse deliver on what their menu promises; excellent entrees, succulent side orders and delectable desserts.

In addition to steaks and other forms of beef, Longhorn Steakhouse also serves chicken, pork and seafood. This last was what my dining partner decided to try, ordering the Red Rock grilled shrimp ($16.49) with side orders of steamed broccoli, rice and a house salad. The Dieter picked a “lighter portion” of Longhorn’s Parmesan crusted chicken ($13.49) with a side salad and a big serving of grilled corn on the cob ($1.79). My choice was the bacon cheeseburger ($11.79) with fries. The Carnivore, true to form, ordered Longhorn’s Great American Steak Dinner, ($15.99) a prix fixe three-course meal, starting with an appetizer of Longhorn’s Spicy Chicken Bites, followed by a Caesar salad and then an eight-ounce top sirloin steak entree, complete with baked potato.

Being made to order, our meals were in front of us within 20 minutes. My dining partner’s shrimp order was delicious, being a dozen fat shrimp grilled and then sauced with tomato butter. The Dieter’s Parmesan chicken featured a juicy breast of chicken wrapped in a breadcrumb and Parmesan cheese crust, all of which was perfectly matched with her succulent grilled ear of corn and a crisp green salad with vinaigrette. My bacon cheeseburger was absolutely done right, with my Angus beef burger perched on a stack of lettuce, tomato and onion, then topped with smooth American cheese and four slices of crisp, center-cut bacon. Just a squirt of good old mustard was all that was needed for perfection on a toasted potato bun. Amazingly, the French fries were good as well.

Our entertainment was provided by the Carnivore and his Great American Steak Dinner.

We actually got to participate when he offered to share his appetizer with us. Longhorn’s spicy chicken bites are sections of grilled chicken, tossed with a chili and ginger sauce. Trying one, I found it more than a little spicy, but very helpful in jump-starting my appetite for the meal ahead. All this served as the curtain-raiser on courses two and three of our friend’s Great American Steak Dinner. After consuming his Caesar salad, the Carnivore turned his attention to the eight-ounce top sirloin steak and accompanying baked potato. The former disappeared slice-by-slice, each dainty morsel carved with loving precision off the over two-inch thick medium rare top sirloin steak and inserted past the Carnivore’s eager smile. His baked potato received similar, if less frequent attention.

Afterward, the Carnivore surprised us by ordering dessert for the table, a single order of Longhorn’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Jar ($2.99) and four spoons. Made with a remarkable peanut butter mousse, melted chocolate ganache, topped with chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and served in a (six-ounce?) Mason jar, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Jar dessert is the only way a Longhorn Steakhouse meal, especially the Great American Steak Dinner, could end; with full tummies and smiles all around.

Longhorn Steakhouse

2280 North Roan Street

Johnson City

232-6021

Sun-Thu 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Available on Facebook

& social media

Credit cards accepted