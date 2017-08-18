In the mood for fresh seafood? Greene’s Seafood & Deli is your destination

One such barometric change occurred late one afternoon in company with the dine-around bunch on our way back from a trip into Southwest Virginia. Our homeward bound conversation turned to thoughts of not only when to have supper, but where. Curled up and (we thought) snoozing in the back seat, our meat-eating friend suddenly spoke up saying that he knew a place on Bristol’s Virginia side called Greene’s Seafood & Deli where we could get some fresh fish and seafood prepared just right.

Now, when I hear the word “fresh” used in the same sentence with “fish” and there is no large body of water nearby, I get skeptical. I generally associate fresh fish with the lake- or seashore, and know the freshness of the fish declines in direct relation to how far you are from it. The best way to keep fish fresh is the most expensive. Keeping the fish chilled, not frozen, requires a refrigeration system, and if that refrigeration system happens to have tires and a steering wheel, you are in business.

As we pulled into the parking lot of Greene’s Seafood & Deli in downtown Bristol, their mobile refrigeration system was parked out back, suitably adorned with company livery.

Owner Wayne Greene has been selling the fresh fish and seafood to the Tri-Cities for some 40 years, either over his deli’s counter or from his kitchen, courtesy of his two capable cooks, Anthony and Jeff. The inside of Greene’s Seafood & Deli’s dining room has, let’s face it, a 40-year-old nautical decor. There are lots of allusions to fish; no surprise. There are several fish tanks from which the fish have long since departed, allowing the fish tanks to be re-purposed as either terrariums or miniature sculpture gardens. Then there’s a scratch-built model of a fishing boat enshrined in a glass case to keep curious fingers away.

The deli portion of the building features a utilitarian counter with a couple of well-worn glass cold cases to display the fish and seafood. The “catch” for the day, rainbow trout, grouper, catfish, flounder and whitefish, were all on display, either whole or fileted. Stacked to one side were some luscious-looking blue crab, your choice of pre-steamed or fresh, along with some kielbasa sausage links. I suspect the kielbasa is on display to prove Greene’s Seafood does deserve the “Deli” appended to its moniker.

Our server Keyra found the five of us in the deli, discussing the merits of Zatarain’s spice blend over that of Old Bay. She herded us to a corner table where drink orders were taken. Orders were next.

My dining partner chose the fried rainbow trout platter ($12.99) including a baked potato, coleslaw and hushpuppies. The Dieter picked the blackened flounder plate ($16.99) also with potato and slaw. The Retiree ordered the grilled salmon ($16.45) with spud, coleslaw and hushpuppies on the side. The Carnivore decided to go Cajun with an order of blackened grouper fingers ($19.99) with baked potato and slaw. My order was a fried Alaskan whitefish platter ($10.99) with potato, slaw and hushpuppies, and an order of fried green tomatoes ($4.99) to share around the table. Keyra had all of our orders in front of us inside of 15 minutes.

My Alaskan whitefish, hot, flaky and fresh, enrobed in the house breading and deep-fried was everything I expected. The baked potato was fresh and very complementary to the whitefish. The Retiree’s grilled salmon, a sizable 8-oz filet, was carefully baked and flavorful. Her baked potato was adorned with a dollop of ranch dressing instead of the usual butter and sour cream. The slaw was cold, crisp and made a good accompaniment to the Retiree’s salmon.

The Dieter’s blackened flounder had just the right amount of Cajun spices to make it interesting without overwhelming. Though I am not a big fan of flounder, Greene’s was the best I’ve had in some time.

While the rest of us were busy sharing our entrees around the table, the Carnivore was enjoying his blackened grouper solo. Grouper has such dense flesh that, cooked correctly, it is almost the same consistency and texture of top sirloin beef. If you filet the grouper into “fingers” and add Greene’s Cajun spice bouquet in moderation, you have a dish that will, as the Carnivore declared, “… give your taste buds and jaw muscles a good workout.”

As usual, my dining partner was really involved with her platter of fried rainbow trout. An enthusiast of the species as long as we have been together, my dining partner is something of an expert on the care and cooking of Oncorhynchus mykiss and is not shy about it. (On our honeymoon my dining partner had an argument with the kitchen staff of a local restaurant on how her rainbow trout should be prepared and served. Guess who won the argument?)

My dining partner had nothing but good things to say about rainbow trout a la Greene’s Seafood. As we watched with interest, she gently teased each flaky morsel from the trout’s skin, applied a squeeze of fresh lemon and popped it (bone-free) in her smiling mouth.

So, if you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, why not dine in at Greene’s Seafood & Deli in Bristol, Virginia? Be sure you check both whiteboards outside and inside, and the blackboard for the daily specials. Eat first and then make your purchases to take home. Have fun talking with Keyra and her co-workers and don’t forget to say thank you to cooks Anthony and Jeff for fresh fish and seafood cooked just the way you like it.

Greene’s Seafood & Deli

1817 West State Street

Bristol, Virginia

276-466-6836

Mon-Tue 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wed-Sat 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Available on Facebook

Credit cards accepted