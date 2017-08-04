Fresca’s Italian a Welcome Addition to West Market Street

When that happens, there is a thrill of expectation that moves by blog, text and good old word of mouth through the local diners. What will they serve? Will the new place make it? For how long?

The latest restaurateur to become the topic of conversation in our East Tennessee version of “Foodie Nation” is Mustafa el-Greatly and his restaurant, Fresca’s Italian Cuisine. Fresca’s is the latest (since January) occupant of the old West Market Street post office in Johnson City. Chef el-Greatly has a ready smile and a handshake for his customers, along with an earnest chef’s gaze that doesn’t miss much.

As you might gather from the name, Fresca’s forte is Italian cuisine, though “Mediterranean” might be a more accurate description.

In addition to the usual Italian offerings on the “Comfort” side of the menu — pizza, calzone, pasta and such — el-Greatly creates Aegean delicacies such as gyros wraps and an incomparable appetizer, Egyptian bread ($2.99). This delicacy is what the dine-around bunch and I started our dine-out welcoming home the Retiree from her recent journey into the wilds of south-central Virginia.

Taking charge, my dining partner gave our server Kayla the order for our table of five. In addition to our Egyptian bread appetizer was added a platter of Fresca’s Italian nachos ($7.99). Next was a small Antipasto salad ($4.99) to be shared around. For our entrees, the Dieter’s preference of a medium-sized Veggie Lover’s Pizza ($11.99) made the list, along with the Carnivore’s selection, a small Deluxe Steak Calzone ($7.49). For variety, I ordered a falafel wrap gyro ($7.99) just to see how Fresca’s kitchen would handle something different from the rest of our order.

Kayla had the appetizers out first, along with the antipasto. The Italian Nachos were toasted pieces of torn pita bread covered with the house Alfredo sauce, black olives, diced ripe tomato, sliced banana peppers and jalapenos and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked. Quite good, and quite a lot for our table to munch on.

The antipasto had chopped iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, julienned carrot, red onion rings, cucumber slices, jalapeno and banana pepper slices, with thin slices of pepperoni, ham and salami. With Greek salad dressing and some grated parmesan, the small size ordered was easily shared among the five of us.

The Egyptian bread was splendid, a hollowed-out loaf the size and shape of a sofa pillow baked to perfection, then served with Fresca’s marinara sauce and garlic-infused olive oil for dipping. So good, and with all members of the dine-around bunch dining on it, gone in a matter of minutes.

As my dining partner was mopping up the last bit of marinara sauce with a torn-off piece of Egyptian bread, our entrees arrived.

The Veggie Lover’s pizza had a good selection from the plant kingdom on a 14-inch homemade New York-style pizza dough. Spinach, sliced Roma tomato, broccoli, onions, green pepper, banana pepper, jalapenos, black olives and mushrooms were there in abundance, along with a light sprinkling of melted mozzarella cheese. Because of the freshness and quantity of the ingredients used, the pizza’s center tended to droop when lifted, resulting in some interesting diner contortions when conveying slice to mouth.

This drooping could be easily eliminated by partially pre-baking the crust before loading on the toppings, then returning the pizza pie to the oven completing the baking process.

The Deluxe Steak calzone was excellent, its thin slices of steak first marinated then combined with sliced onions, green peppers, mushrooms and shredded mozzarella cheese then baked until golden and crispy-crunchy. Another sure-fire winner for Fresca’s.

Lastly, there was my falafel wrap. Traditionally made from dried chickpeas mixed with chopped onion, garlic and parsley, this is as ubiquitous a dish throughout the Mediterranean as the hot dog is here in the U.S.A. Growing up, I’d acquired a taste for this delicious way to eat my vegetables; who could say “no” to veggies served up in a fluffy pita bread wrap with homemade cucumber sauce on the side.

After the first bite I didn’t want to share my deep-fried treat with anyone else at the table, though a stray forkful of the falafel would disappear from time to time. Ah well, that’s the price for dining with the dine-around bunch.

Fresca’s also makes excellent hot platters such as scampi ($11.99) of either chicken or shrimp variety, and chicken bianco ($10.99), chicken and ham baked in a garlic cream sauce and topped with melted mozzarella. Then there are the oven baked pasta dishes, like meat lasagna ($9.99) or eggplant parmesan ($8.99). There’s some very good New York-style cheesecake ($4.99 a slice) for dessert, but dessert was the last thing my well-fed companions and I wanted.

Fresca’s Italian Cuisine is definitely a winner and a welcome addition to the West Market Street restaurant lineup. Chef Mustafa el-Greatly’s ability to provide delicious food in friendly and comfortable surroundings at a fair price is the recipe for success at any location.

Oh, and when you dine at Fresca’s, say “Zalabia” to your server and see what happens.

Fresca’s Italian Cuisine

1109 West Market Street

Johnson City

434-2665

Daily 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and social media

Credit cards accepted