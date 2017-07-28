The Aubrey’s Experience: Fresh, Locally-Sourced and Delicious

The name on the sign was Aubrey’s, a regional restaurant chain that has been causing a stir in the East Tennessee restaurant business.

Based in Knoxville, Aubrey’s has blossomed into a 10-store chain of restaurants that feature American “comfort” style food that is locally sourced and stringently fresh. The Retiree knew of Aubrey’s reputation by dining at their Maryville location with a good friend, a retired educator who had the appetite of a bird. Her friend’s favorite Aubrey’s meal was a bowl of their hearty potato soup and their excellent fresh-baked bread. Just that, and no more.

The Aubrey’s in Bristol opened in August 2016, and has been steadily building its reputation serving a hungry clientele, some of whom, (like the folks sitting at the table next to ours) will eat nowhere else for their main Sunday meal.

The restaurant has modern lines with substantial tables and sturdy chairs. The kitchen is open plan so you can see what’s going on back there if you are interested, and there’s a fairly well-stocked wine vault nearby if you want a glass of the grape with your meal.

Our friendly server Kayla showed the five of us to a circular table near the front windows and took orders for our drinks and our meals.

The Colonel’s Lady ordered Aubrey’s Thunder Road burger ($12) with a side of Aubrey’s homemade potato chips.

The Retiree knew what she was going to have, that being the cranberry chicken salad ($12) with the house Thai dressing. The Dieter picked the Lemon Lime Chicken ($12) with a side order of steamed broccoli.

My dining partner decided that Aubrey’s seafood pasta dish ($12) plus a side Caesar salad ($4) was what would suit her palate nicely, while the Carnivore, on advice from the Retiree, ordered one of Aubrey’s patty melts ($12) with a side order of the parmesan spinach. I chose a single crab cake ($10) for the table to enjoy and the Boston scrod platter ($14) with a baked potato on the side for myself.

Because Aubrey’s cooks all their creations strictly to order, it took just shy of 15 minutes for our choices to arrive tableside, which gave us time to enjoy and comment on a very nice crab cake that was, remarkably for a chain restaurant, mostly backfin and lump crabmeat and not quite so much breading and just the right amount of seasoning.

My Boston scrod platter arrived first, followed by my dining partner’s seafood pasta dish and the Retiree’s cranberry chicken salad. The Dieter’s lemon-lime chicken was next with the Carnivore’s patty melt last but not least.

I’d had scrod before. Its texture is similar to that of codfish, firm but yielding. Its taste is mild with a bare lightest note of alkali, and not fishy in the slightest.

Aubrey’s prepares Boston scrod by dipping it in an egg wash, coating it with crushed Ritz crackers and then pan-frying until golden. The Ritz cracker breading gave a nutty, buttery taste to the fish; all that was needed was a squeeze of lemon for perfection on a plate.

My dining partner’s seafood pasta featured bowtie pasta, some sizable shrimp mixed with lumps of whitefish, sugar snap peas and onions, all in a creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce. Quite good indeed, especially the whitefish, which had the luxurious texture and mouth-filling flavor of lobster claw meat.

The Colonel’s Lady really enjoyed her Thunder Road burger, a quarter pound of ground beef hand-formed into a patty, grilled and then served on a warm bun with pimento cheese and tobacco onions. Aubrey’s homemade potato chips were thicker than most potato chips and were baked until the outside was crispy with a soft inside. Very nice indeed.

The Retiree’s cranberry chicken salad had pulled portions of chicken breast and thigh meat grilled and then tossed with fresh field greens, dried cranberries, crisp wonton strips and a spicy Thai dressing to add the finishing touch.

The Dieter’s lemon-lime chicken was baked in a lemon and lime juice reduction and served over Aubrey’s own seasoned rice. Heavenly indeed and perfect for the calorie-conscious.

The Carnivore had to be careful handling his Aubrey’s patty melt, being a third-of-a-pound of lean ground beef and some smoked bacon strips topped with aged Swiss cheese and the classic garden combination of lettuce, pickles, onions, tomato and mayonnaise. I got a small taste of the burger and concurred with my meat-eating friend; it was the best patty melt we’d ever tasted.

As mentioned earlier, Aubrey’s has a decent wine vault on hand. I’d given thought to having a nice, dry Riesling in a glass to go with my scrod, but by then I’d almost finished it. Aubrey’s also has a menu for younger diners, with (sigh) the usual kid food entrees. Again, forget the kids’ menu items and let your offspring order from the grownup menu for a change. You (and they) will be glad you did.

Though you now have to drive to Bristol for the dining experience that is Aubrey’s, fret not. There are plans for Johnson City having its own Aubrey’s in the near future. Given our pleasant and tasty dining experience at the Bristol Aubrey’s, the Retiree and the rest of the dine-around bunch can hardly wait.

Aubrey’s

430 Pinnacle Parkway

Bristol, Tennessee

573-1062

Sun-Thu 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fri-Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Available on Facebook

and at

www.aubreysrestaurants.com

Credit cards accepted