Take Bluff City’s Ridgewood Barbecue. Our latest visit was the result of a Carnivore craving for a plate of Ridgewood pork barbecue and convincing both the Dieter and the Retiree that they wanted Ridgewood pork barbecue as well.

A fistful of textings and several phone calls found the five of us piling into the Retiree’s sleek sedan for a 20-minute drive in the late afternoon sunshine.

Ridgewood Barbecue has been providing their barbecue to the public since Ms. Proffitt opened it in 1948. Ms. Proffitt’s granddaughter, Lisa Proffitt Peters, is ably carrying on the tradition, running the place, smoking meats and making their wonderful barbecue sauce.

Though both beef and pork are smoked and served, Ridgewood’s pork is what they made their reputation on. The pork is made from slow-smoked fresh hams, not pork shoulder. The meat is sliced, not pulled.

The recipe for Ridgewood’s barbecue sauce is still a closely guarded secret, but its flavor has such a following that folks buy pints and quarts of it for themselves or their friends. Ridgewood’s baked beans are only surpassed in popularity by their cole slaw, and yes, they do grill up a sizable and superb hamburger with all the trimmings.

Ridgewood Barbecue is still at its location “up the holler” on old U.S. Highway 19E in Carter County. Knowing where to turn while motoring out of Elizabethton on the U.S. 19E four-lane is tricky. You need a sharp pair of eyes to spot the tiny green-and-white “Ridgewood” sign clinging to the Bunker Hill Road signpost.

Once seen, it is a good idea to be in the left lane to make your turn. Bunker Hill Road connects the new route with the old Elizabethton Highway. Drive about a half mile, and Ridgewood Barbecue will be on your left, a low white building wreathed in fragrant smoke and nestled in the lee of a tree-covered hill.

Be sure to slow down at this point and look for a place to park. You will see a crowd waiting outside, but don’t be discouraged. Ridgewood Barbecue uses the simple expedient of taking on-the-spot reservations from those waiting to enter, and announcing when your table is ready.

And yes, the wait is definitely worth it.

The dine-around bunch’s reservation was called after a mere 45 minutes. To our good fortune, my friends and I were seated in my favorite booth, good old No. 5 on Ridgewood’s main promenade. Being seated in booth No. 5 is like being given the chef’s table in a five-star restaurant.

You can watch your meal being prepared by Ridgewood’s capable kitchen staff, and your server will frequently hand your fully laden plate of yummy goodness, diner-style, directly from the grille to your table over the intervening low glass partition.

With a culinary ballet going on mere feet from our menus, my friends and I got our orders turned in with little fuss. I ordered a barbecue pork sandwich ($6.95) with a side order of baked beans ($2.89) and a salad ($4.75) with some of Ridgewood’s homemade blue cheese dressing. The Carnivore, the Retiree and the Dieter each ordered Ridgewood’s pork platter ($14.99 each), the Retiree and Dieter having baked beans and coleslaw for their side orders, while the Carnivore had Ridgewood’s French fries and coleslaw. Just for variety, my dining partner chose a Ridgewood bacon cheeseburger ($6.30) with a side of fries ($2.89) and slaw ($2.89). Despite the crowd, our orders were efficiently prepared and in front of us inside of 15 minutes.

My salad had a good variety of greens, shredded purple cabbage and carrot, mixed with sliced ripe tomato, crisp onions and green pepper rings. The house blue cheese dressing was the star here, of excellent flavor with sizable chunks of blue cheese throughout. The baked beans were redolent of brown sugar, molasses and chunks of pork barbecue lazily swimming around with the navy beans.

My barbecue pork sandwich was excellent, more so because I watched one of the line cooks assemble it from bun, meat and barbecue sauce only a moment before. Ridgewood’s sliced pork is so smoky good, you’d be tempted to leave their tangy barbecue sauce out altogether, but do not give in to temptation. The sauce adds another bouquet of flavor to the composition, and that thick, fluffy sandwich bun is there to soak up every last drop for you to enjoy.

The rest of my companions who’d ordered pork barbecue were equally pleased with their meal; the Carnivore even praising the French fries as the best he’d ever tasted.

My dining partner was equally pleased with her bacon cheeseburger, a third-pound of lean ground beef topped with good old American cheese, lettuce, sliced onion and tomato that covered its bun to the edges. She used the Ridgewood sauce as her one and only condiment; no surprise there. Lastly, my partner put a tablespoonful of slaw on top of the tomato as a final garnish and, smiling, dug in for all she was worth.

Ridgewood Barbecue is not just a barbecue joint. It is an institution, as much a part of East Tennessee as the Smoky Mountains.

Ridgewood Barbecue gets a “Recommended” by the Mystery Diner and the dine-around bunch. Why not stop in, have a bite and give them one of your own?

Ridgewood Barbecue Restaurant

900 Elizabethton Highway (Old US 19E)

Bluff City, Tennessee

538-7543

Mon-Thu 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Closed Sundays & Holidays

Available on Facebook & social media

Credit cards accepted